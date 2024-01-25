Jab Mila Tu EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan-Eisha Singh on their roles; former reveals NOT relating to his character

Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh are causing a stir with their latest show, Jab Mila Tu. This talented duo takes on the lead roles in the drama series, which started airing on January 22. The show guarantees an engaging storyline, entertaining characters, and unexpected turns that will keep you glued to your screens. With their fan base growing, Pinkvilla had the privilege of interviewing Mohsin and Eisha, where they delved into various aspects of their work.

Eisha Singh discusses her role in Jab Mila Tu

If you happened to catch the teaser, there's no need for us to mention that Jab Mila Tu is a beautiful love story that centers around friendship and confusion. Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh, portraying Maddy and Aneri respectively, were interviewed by Pinkvilla where they discussed their characters and how they connect with them in real life.

The Bekaboo actress replied, "I think 70% to Aneri. Uske jo situations hain wo bahut difficult hain, and I just hope ki koi bhi ladki unn situations mein na fase (Her situations are very difficult, and I hope no girl should ever get stuck in those situations). She (Aneri) has a lot of emotions inside her, and I always say ki kisi ka koi childhood traumas na woh aage tak jaate hain (I always say that a person's childhood trauma is carried forward)."

Further, Eisha Singh said, "Toh uska ek cheez hai, bachpan mei bahut kuch cheez kuch aisi huyi thi jo aage tak lekar jaati hai (so whatever happened with her in her childhood continues to influence her life). Not only Aneri, but that goes for Maddy also. They have different ways of dealing with it and extremely opposite. Like poles apart ways of dealing with it. "

Watch the full interview here:

Expressing more about her part in Jab Mila Tu and related aspects, the actress commented, "The situations are fun. It is a very serious thing going on but it is a situation that the comedy happens naturally. But I relate, I think, 60% to Aneri."

Mohsin Khan shares thoughts about 'Maddy'

Continuing the conversation, Mohsin Khan said, "Maddy is a scarred character. He has a lot of childhood traumas. It is a fun show, and it is an exciting show. It is all Goa. At the same time, Jab Mila Tu is a coming-of-age love story."

He further added, "Coming of age love stories ki tarah bachpan ke saathi hote hain yeh (like coming of age love stories, they are childhood friends), childhood sweethearts and they grow apart. Goa becomes one important character in the show. At the same time, jab wo log dobara milte hain bade hoke toh (when they meet again after growing up), they don't know each other now."

Explaining the story and Maddy's character, Mohsin commented, " It's lots of fun and play. At the same time, Aneri's character attaches herself to everyone too quickly and too much. Same way, Maddy's character detaches himself from everybody. So, how they both end up at one point and how the story proceeds, that is Maddy and Aneri."

Lastly, the actor mentioned not personally relating to Maddy much and that he has to take several references to build up the character he is playing in Jab Mila Tu.

