Jab Mila Tu EXCLUSIVE PICS: Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh's candid romantic glimpses will melt your heart

Popular actors Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh are all set to take the audiences on an emotional and entertaining ride as they gear up for a new project. The talented stars will soon be seen playing the lead pair in an upcoming show titled Jab Mila Tu. Fans have been extremely excited to witness the fresh chemistry of Mohsin Khan and Eisha. Amidst this buzz, Pinkvilla has got its hands on the exclusive pictures of the actors.

Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh exclusive pictures

Pinkvilla brings you exclusive photos of Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh while they shoot for Jab Mila Tu. These candid snaps will give you a glimpse of their on-screen chemistry and a hint of what you can expect from the rom-com. While Mohsin will be seen playing Maddy, Eisha will play Aneri. From laughter to love, fans will be surprised to see all the elements in their new upcoming show.

Take a look at Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh's EXCLUSIVE PICS:

All you need to know about Jab Mila Tu

Along with Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh, Jab Mila Tu also stars Pratik Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra in pivotal roles. Pratik's character name is Jigar whereas Alisha will play Mint. Speaking about the storyline, it will be seen how things get difficult when Maddy and Aneri find themselves sharing a home. If that was not enough, Mint and Adri join them, making their journey a whirlwind of unpredictable adventures and camaraderie. The actors wrapped up the shoot for Jab Mila Tu in December 2023.

Jab Mila Tu's official teaser was released recently on 9th January on Jio Cinema's Instagram handle. The teaser of the web show highlights the storyline revolving around two couples, Maddy-Aneri and Jigar-Mint. Apart from this, the audience can expect a lot of surprising twists, confusion, romance, friendship, and so on. Jab Mila Tu will premiere on Jio Cinema from January 22.

About Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh's previous projects:

Mohsin Khan is making a comeback to acting after a long hiatus. The actor was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai essaying the role of Kartik. He was a part of the show for a long time and his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi was a hit among the fans. As the show went through a leap, Mohsin and Shivangi took an exit from the show.

Speaking about Eisha, the actress was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show Bekaboo. The actress starred opposite Shalin Bhanot.

