EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh and Pratik Sehajpal explore love and friendship in upcoming Jab Mila Tu

Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and Alisha Chopra have collaborated for an exciting slice-of-life web series, Jab Mila Tu. The teaser unveiled today by JioCinema is scheduled to premiere on January 22nd. Excited to know more about the upcoming web series? Read on to find out.

About Jab Mila Tu

The web series is directed by Lalit Mohan and the teaser gives a glimpse of what to expect from the series. The teaser traces the journey of Maddy – a maverick superstar singer played by the charming Mohsin Khan; Aneri – the culinary queen, portrayed by the talented Eisha Singh; the enigmatic Pratik Sehajpal as Adri; and a quick-witted go-getter — Mint, played by Alisha Chopra.

Things get difficult when Maddy and Aneri find themselves sharing a home. If that was not enough, Mint and Adri join them, making their journey a whirlwind of unpredictable adventures and camaraderie.

Check out the poster of Jab Mila Tu here:

Jab Mila Tu marks Mohsin Khan’s acting comeback

Fans of Mohsin Khan are super excited to see the actor return to screens. He is making his acting comeback after featuring in the long-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor earned massive recognition for his role as Kartik in the show. As the show underwent a generation leap, Khan took his exit.

On the other hand, Eisha Singh was last seen in the television drama Bekaboo, where she starred alongside Shalin Bhanot. The actress essayed the role of Bela.

THe actors wrapped up the shoot for Jab Mila Tu in December 2023. Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh shared glimpses of their time in Goa on social media that made fans wonder about their upcoming project.

Eisha Singh and Mohsin Khan’s previous collaboration

This is not the first time that Eisha Singh and Mohsin Khan collaborated. The two starred in a music video in 2022 titled Tu Mujhse Juda. Sung by Akhil Sachdeva, the song was shot in the hills of Darjeeling and was loved by the viewers.

Jab Mila Tu premieres soon on JioCinema. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the upcoming web series!

