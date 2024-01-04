Bigg Boss 17: Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh comes out in support of Abhishek Kumar; 'It's disheartening'

Bigg Boss 17 has been causing quite a commotion with its latest episodes. People can't stop talking about the ongoing controversies in the house, mainly concerning a person's mental health.

Abhishek Kumar spoke about being bullied and poked at the hands of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel multiple times, however, they continued the act and also made fun of his mental health. When Kumar mentioned being claustrophobic, many housemates said he had been lying. Many celebrities came out in his support and the new edition in the list is that of actress Eisha Singh.

Eisha Singh slams Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's constant poking; supports Abhishek Kumar

Eisha Singh shared screen space with Abhishek Kumar during their show Bekaboo wherein they shared a great bond. Singh shared a glimpse from the episode and extended her support to Kumar on being constantly instigated by Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar.

Eisha wrote, "I haven't been keeping up with the Bigg Boss season, but it's disheartening to hear about Abhishek facing such challenges. Bullying and mocking someone is truly disgraceful, and making fun of somebody's mental health is unacceptable. Isha and Samarth. Stay resilient @aebyborntoshine."

Have a look at Eisha Singh's Instagram story for Abhishek Kumar

Apart from Eisha Singh, many other celebrities like Kamya Punjabi, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, Ritesh Deshmukh, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Kishwer Merchantt, Prince Narula, Shivya Pathania and Madhav Sharma among others came out in Abhishek Kumar's support.

Advertisement

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's fight

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel got into a heated argument when they were debating whether wildcard contestants deserve to move forward in the show. Samarth indirectly insulted Abhishek by calling him a 'chomu', which escalated the situation. Abhishek also slyly nudged Samarth and the fight took an ugly turn. Isha also joined in, and this resulted in both Abhishek and Samarth bringing up unpleasant accusations from the past.

Samarth continued to provoke Kumar and also put a blanket on him. He also tried to stuff a tissue paper inside Kumar's mouth resulting him in turning around to slap him. All the contestants heavily reacted and condemned Kumar's actions.

Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara Chopra called into the confession room

Bigg Boss called Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara Chopra inside the confession room and asked them about the incident that took place between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. The trio condemned Kumar's actions and also mentioned that he equally provokes and tries to pick fights for the sake of footage and attention.

Bigg Boss later announced that everything is being noticed and being taken into consideration and the punishment will be decided at the right time.

Abhishek Kumar apologized to Samarth Jurel and Bigg Boss

Abhishek Kumar realized his mistake soon after the incident and also apologized to Jurel with folded hands. He also apologized to Isha Malviya, however, they refused to accept his apology. Abhishek asked for forgiveness from Bigg Boss too for his actions.

Isha Malviya unveils past incidents with Bigg Boss 17 housemates

Isha Malviya further revealed how Abhishek Kumar gave her a tight slap during the New Year's party when they were in a relationship. She revealed that Kumar was unhappy with her shaking hands with his male friends at the party and slapped her tight across her face just when the countdown to the new year ended.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Kishwer Merchant on Abhishek's apparent slap to Samarth Jurel, 'ek aur chammat maar ke nikalna'