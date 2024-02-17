Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram amid divorce rumors

Dalljiet Kaur has been hitting the headlines for her personal life for the last few weeks. The actress’ second wedding with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel has hit rock bottom in less than one year. As per the reports floating in media mills, things are not well between the couple. After deleting almost all their pictures from Instagram, the two have now stopped following each other on the social media platform.

Trouble in paradise for Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

According to reports by Bollywood Life, Dalljiet Kaur used to follow Nikhil Patel on Instagram earlier but she has now unfollowed him. Apart from this, it is also claimed that Nikhil, who had changed his Instagram bio to ‘Girl Boy Dad’ after tying the knot with Dalljiet, has now changed it to ‘Girl Dad’. The actress has a son named Jaydon from her previous marriage with Shalin Bhano whereas the businessman has two daughters, Aariyana and Aanika, from his first wife.

Dalljiet and Nikhil’s separation rumors ignited after the duo removed pictures of them together from their Instagram handles. Adding to the same, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant dropped her husband's last name from her Instagram name. She returned to India in mid-January, 2024, dropping another hint of having issues in her second marriage.

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur’s Instagram post:

Following all this, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress’ team had issued a statement which read, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids' privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”

In a chat with Etimes, a source close to Dalljiet Kaur spoke about her marriage with Nikhil Patel and revealed that initially, everything was fine between the couple but the happiness was short-lived. Soon problems began cropping up and the two slowly realized that they were incompatible. The situation worsened in the last two months and if the problems persist, Dalljiet and Nikhil might soon part ways.

Dalljiet Kaur exchanged wedding vows for the second time with Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023. Post-marriage, Dalljiet relocated to Kenya, Africa to live with Nikhil.

