Jab Mila Tu EXCLUSIVE: 'These characters were poles apart': Mohsin Khan on transitioning from Kartik to Maddy

Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh have collaborated on a new project titled Jab Mila Tu. The actors have already promised to take the audience on a fun ride of entertainment, drama, and romance as they are playing the lead pair in the show. So, fans are excited to see their chemistry on screen. While the show has started airing already, Mohsin and Eisha sat down for a candid chat with Pinkvilla.

Mohsin Khan opens up about playing Kartik

Undoubtedly, Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh look promising opposite each other in Jab Mila Tu. While they have shown up with a heartwarming love story for the audience to enjoy, the duo is known to have impressed fans with their acting chops in their individual prior projects. In the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Mohsin Khan about his transition from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Naitik to Jab Mila Tu's Maddy.

Talking about his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor replied, "That was this Marwari boy, cute and bubbly guy who falls a lot. He is bumpy and goofy. Toh wo character itna mazedaar tha na jabse shuru kiya tha. (That character was fun ever since I started playing it). At the same time, the show was waiting for something ki aisa kuch alag aaye because wo kiya (At the same time, I was waiting for something different to come and I did that). Mashallah 1500 episode kiya (By God's grace, I did 1500 episodes)."

Watch the exclusive interview here:

Coming to Jab Mila Tu, Mohsin Khan spilled the beans on his role's characteristics. He commented, "So, when this (Jab Mila Tu) came up and they told me that it is a grumpy character, he's not gonna speak much, he talks less, he abuses, he smokes, he has all that negative things. And one thing that Nisheeth ji told me that he (Mohsin's character in Jab Mila u) is the villain of his own story. He creates chaos for himself. So, I found this thing very different. "

Concluding his thoughts, Mohsin said, "Because the characters were poles apart, that really helped me choose that I have to do this. Jab Mila Tu has a lot of layers for each character, I'll say."

For the unversed, Mohsin Khan essayed the role of Kartik opposite Shivangi Joshi, who played Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two shared an impeccable on-screen chemistry and won the hearts of the audience. In fact, the duo formed one of the hit reel couples to grab much attention.

Both remained part of the daily soap for a long time. However, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi exited the show after it took a generation leap. With Jab Mila Tu, the former is making a comeback after a long hiatus.

About Jab Mila Tu

For the unversed, besides Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh, Jab Mila Tu also stars Pratik Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra in pivotal roles. Pratik's character name is Jigar, whereas Alisha will play Mint. Also, the official teaser was released on January 9 on Jio Cinema's Instagram handle.

Jab Mila Tu is a 24-episode series, with four episodes premiering every week, starting on January 22 on JioCinema. Along with a heartwarming love story, you can also expect unexpected twists, lots of drama, and whatnot.

