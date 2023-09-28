EXCLUSIVE Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11: Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh in talks

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is back with its eleventh season. The show will air on its original channel after twelve years. The show has been creating a lot of buzz and viewers are excited for their favourite contestants to participate in the show. In the previous season, Gunjan Sinha lifted the winner's trophy and defeated Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh. Pinkvilla has reported about celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Surbhi Jyoti, and Twinkle Arora being approached for the show and now, we have two more names of probable contestants of the show. As per reports, Sumbul Touqeer, Shivangi Joshi, and Manisha Rani are confirmed for the show.

Eisha Singh approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11

Ishq Subhan Allah and Bekaboo fame Eisha Singh is currently in talks to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11. A source close to the project revealed that makers are keen on having the beautiful actresses on board but currently discussions are on and she is yet to get finalized for the show.

Take a look at Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11's promo

Eisha Singh's journey in the industry so far

Eisha Singh started off her career at a very young age with Ishq Da Rang Safed. The actress bagged the lead role in Ishq Subhan Allah and also featured in a Bollywood movie. She was last seen in Bekaboo opposite Shalin Bhanot.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa format

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is a celebrity dance reality show wherein celebrities from different walks of life participate along with one choreographer partner and get marked by the judges. The show is judged by three prominent personalities from the entertainment industry while makers rope in an entertaining host to take the show forward. The previous season was judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fathehi, and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul hosted the show.

As far as Eisha's participation in the show is concerned, we tried reaching out to her but she was unavailable for comment until filing this article.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti and Twinkle Arora approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11