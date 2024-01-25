Eisha Singh and Mohsin Khan have collaborated for the web series Jab Mila Tu. It also stars Pratick Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra. The show marks Mohsin Khan’s return to screens after a long hiatus. Recently, Eisha and Mohsin sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla where they revealed interesting anecdotes. The actress also recalled a fun memory from Goa that embarrassed her co-star. Read on to know about the incident.

Eisha Singh embarrasses Mohsin Khan recalling a funny memory

Eisha Singh and Mohsin Khan were trying tongue twisters when Mohsin Khan shared that one of the tongue twisters reminded him of his ‘wash day’. To this, Eisha Singh laughs out and says that she has a fun memory to share. Mohsin, clearly embarrassed asks him to stop.

The actress shares, “We were in Goa for 1 month. We have our everything there. The first few days the hotel people were super nice to us and then they treated us like ‘arrey ye toh yahi ka hain’. Wo humara ghar ban chuka hain.”

Watch the full interview with Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh here:

The actress continues saying that on one of the off days, Mohsin and her were supposed to leave. So, she went to his room, but what she saw next surprised her. She continues, “I think his family was also there. So, I knocked his door and he opens the door with his hand dirty. The room was such that you see the washroom straight as soon as you open the door. And I peeped, I was like what are you doing? He has at least 40 underwear and he is washing them.”

Talking about the actor’s reaction, she added, “He is like, I am sorry. And I am like, what are you doing? He says I am washing my underwear. I advised him that was one each day and dry it. It was very funny because the whole sink was full of 40 underwears.”

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor quickly adds, “I have a thing that I was all the chaddis saath mein, I don’t do it every day. I don’t give it to cleaning. I don’t like anyone else to touch it.”

