Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh starrer Jab Mila Tu has come to an end. With the last four episodes up on the platform, the show is wrapping up. Recently, the season finale promo was released and several celebrities shared it. Among them, none other than, the beautiful actress Tabu also shared the promo. Now, Mohsin Khan shared his excitement for the same.

Tabu shares Mohsin Khan starrer Jab Mila Tu’s promo

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Mohsin Khan shared a screenshot of Bollywood actress Tabu’s post and mentioned that she is his favorite actress. The caption reads, “My favorite actress sharing my promo. The most beautiful @tabutiful”

Check out the post below:

Jab Mila Tu season finale promo

For the unversed, Jab Mila Tu stars Mohsin Khan as Maddy, a renowned singer and Eisha Singh, a dedicated chief. It also stars Pratick Sejpal and Alisha Chopra in significant roles.

The promo shows Maddy (Mohsin Khan) dragging Aneri (Eisha Singh) and confessing his love for her. On the other hand, Pratick Sehhajpal’s Jigar also says, “I love you” to Aneri and then apologizes. Anneri pushes him away and then Maddy says all boys are the same. Maddy looks confused and the last few episodes will reveal if she will be able to make a choice. Jab Mila Tu premiered on 22nd January on JioCinema.

Harneet Singh, best known for writing hit TV shows including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ishqbaaaz, and other notable web series shared the season finale promo on her official social media handle. She is the writer of this successful web show as well.

The caption accompanied with the promo reads, “Aaaaand it’s a Season Wrap on #Jabmilatu.

The last 4 episodes are now streaming on @officialjiocinema. Please do watch & continue loving our madhatters- Maddy, Aneri, Jigar & Mint. Thank you to the entire & very awesome team of @two_nice_men & @officialjiocinema for such a fun ride. Really enjoyed writing this one. Cheers.”

The writer also reacted to the Bollywood actress sharing the post. She reshareed Tabu’s post and wrote, “My Red. Always in my corner. I love you.”

