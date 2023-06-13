EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot recalls his first experience of getting drunk

Popular actor Shalin Bhanot has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. Throughout his career, he has garnered an immense fan following owing to his remarkable acting skills. Besides his on-screen prowess, Shalin is also highly regarded for his commitment to maintaining a fit physique. The actor has been in the news for a while now post his stint in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16.

Shalin recalls his first experience of getting drunk:

Recently, we had a fun conversation with Shalin Bhanot, where he shared intriguing details about his personal and professional life. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shalin was asked about the first time when he got drunk. Answering this question, the Bigg Boss 16 fame said, "The first time I ever got drunk was in Lonavala. I was in my 11th standard. I had half a beer and I was so lost in that half-beer that I stopped drinking after that for almost 1.5 or 2 years."

Watch Shalin Bhanot's full interview here-

About Shalin Bhanot:

Shalin Bhanot began his journey with Roadies 2 and then featured in several popular shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. Recently, Shalin participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and emerged as the finalist of the show. During his stint in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin was cast by Ekta Kapoor in her fantasy show Bekaboo. At present, the actor is seen playing the lead role in Bekaboo opposite Eisha Singh.

About Bekaboo:

Bekaboo is a fantasy drama that revolves around good and evil that is Parilok and Rakshas and their fight. In the show, Shalin Bhanot essays the role of Ranav whereas Eisha Singh plays Bela, a fairy in the fantasy drama. Shalin and Eisha have a very strong and loyal fanbase on social media who shower love on the actors and often trend #ShaSha and #RaBel. The show premiered on March 18 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shalin Bhanot on his supernatural show Bekaboo completing a month: I'm growing as an actor