EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratick Sejpal, Alisha Chopra reflect on their new project Jab Mila Tu

Jab Mila Tu, a heartwarming love story is all set to take the viewers on a roller coaster ride of an unusual love story. The show stars actors like Eisha Singh, Mohsin Khan, Pratick Sehajpal, and Alisha Chopra among others. The story of the show is woven in the backdrop of Goa and is not a typical love story.

The story revolves around Maddy (Mohsin Khan), a renowned singer, and Aneri (Eisha Singh) a dedicated chef. The duo come under one roof and that's when the story of confusion and laughter begins. Aneri fakes love on social media and Maddy, who learns about the same hires an actor to romance her, what follows is a beautiful story of love, romance, friendship, and more.

Mohsin Khan talks about Jab Mila Tu

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor mentioned that his character in the show, Maddy, is a larger-than-life character who deals with emotional setbacks offstage. He stated that the show will enable him to connect with Gen Z and the project has a refreshing young romance. He said, " Getting into the skin of Maddy’s character has been exciting. The moment I knew I was playing a musician, the first name that came to my mind was the legendary Jim Morrison. He has been such an inspiration. I also lost about 12kgs to portray Maddy with absolute authenticity.”

Have a look at the glimpse of Jab Mila Tu

Eisha Singh on playing Aneri in the show

Eisha Singh mentioned that she finds a charm in playing a character that she can relate to in her personal life. Like Aneri, she too finds joy in doing little things and enjoys every moment. She said, "Through the course of the show, all of us felt like we were hanging out with friends with such a positive vibe all around. The audience will feel similar energy and will surely be entertained. Being a part of this adventure is something I'll always cherish.”

Pratick Sehjpal on bagging Jab Mila Tu

Pratick Sehjpal reveals that with Jab Mila Tu, he has discovered a new side to himself. He quotes his character Jigar to be the typical Dilli Ka Ladka who's smart, unafraid and someone who can be intense and not be taken over by emotions. He mentioned that initially, it was a challenge for him to play the character but as days passed by, he had a great time playing Jigar. Pratick also revealed not eating food for 24 hours and even refraining from having water to look chiseled in the project.

He said, "From staying hungry for 24 hours plus on several days and abstaining from even having water to look chiseled multiple times and to actually grab onto the accent and body language and tone, Jigar was born. I'm as excited as everyone else is to watch the magic."

Alisha Chopra on taking up Jab Mila Tu

Alisha Chopra revealed that she had an excellent time shooting for the project in Goa and that it holds a special place in her heart. Reflecting on the character, Alisha added, "The character of Mint is fearless and stylish, someone who believes in absolute perfection and knows her way through everything. However, as the story progresses, Mint also goes through a series of emotions that influence other relationship dynamics, and I feel this is what makes Jab Mila Tu different.

She added, "It showcases a range of emotions and changes through its storyline and characters, keeping the core concept of young romance intact."

Jab Mila Tu is a 24-episode series, with four episodes premiering every week, starting on 22nd January on JioCinema.

