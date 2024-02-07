It is through her stint on The Kapil Sharma Show that Sumona Chakravarti became a popular celebrity in the showbiz world. Her comic character and funny dialogues on the show are the factors that have led the actress to have an amazing fanbase. Maintaining an active social media presence, Sumona keeps giving her life updates to the fans. This time, she shared a heartwrenching note on her pet dog's demise, marking its first death anniversary.

Sumona Chakravarti mourns her pet dog's death

Actress Sumona Chakravarti is mourning the loss of a loved one. It has been a year since the death of her pet dog, Bubbles. Taking to Instagram, Sumona Chakravarti remembered her fur baby on its first death anniversary. Sharing some candid and adorable snapshots with the pet doggo, the actress expressed her heartfelt emotions. She wrote, "N like that it’s been a year…365 days without Bubble’s. No grumpy face. No diva-ness. No cuteness. No one to annoy the eff out of you. N despite the absence of it all, life moves on."

She further explained her feelings by including a piece of verse in her caption. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress added, "You will lose someone you can’t live without, and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly – that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.”- Anne Lamott"

Expressing sorrow on Bubble's first death anniversary, The Kapil Sharma Show fame penned, "You realise how strong your heart really is… with every hurt & grief a part of it goes away… you feel like you have a broken heart & yet it continues to beat as a whole. Your love & memories keeps me going especially on my toughest days. I miss you but i love you more Bubs."

Have a look at the post:

