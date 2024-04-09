Gudi Padwa is a Hindu festival observed by the Marathi and Konkani communities in Maharashtra, Goa, and certain areas of the Konkan region. It is observed on the first day of Chaitra, which marks the start of the Marathi New Year. This year, Gudi Padwa is celebrated today with great enthusiasm. To mark this occasion, several celebrities, including Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja, Sumona Chakravarti, and others extended wishes to their fans.

Arjit Taneja, Sriti Jha, Shrenu Parikh, and others extend Gudi Padwa wishes

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha who are currently seen in the television drama Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye took to their respective social media handles to wish fans. While Arjit posted a simple wish on Gudi Padwa, Sriti reshard a video of how the occasion will be celebrated in te serial. In the clip, she is seen dressed in traditional attire and dancing with others. The caption dreads, “Happy Gudi Padwa from out #KMTMG family”

Check out Arjit and Sriti’s post below:

Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat took to social media to share a clip of Gudi Padwa celebrations at the studio. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Gudi Padwa Fam (folded hands emoji)"

Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare also took to his official Instagram handle to extend warm wishes to his fans and also shared glimpses of how he is celebrating the day. He visited the Ganpati temple to seek blessings.

Ankita Lokhande's mother shared a picture of her with her late husband from Gudi Padwa celebrations last year, which the actress shared in her profile. She also reshared a clip from last year's celebration with her husband Vicky Jain.

For Shrenu Parikh, it's her first Gudi Padwa after the wedding. The actress took to social media to post a picture of her from the Haldi ceremony, where she is seen dressed as a Marathi mulgi in a parrot green saree, and wrote in the caption, "Gudi Parwyacha Hardik Shubhechha."

Karan Wahi, Sumona Chakravarti, and other celebrities also wished their fans on the occasion. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pratiksha Honmukhe also posted a video on the occasion, with the caption, "आयुष्य व्हावे स्वप्नासारखे साकार, हाच विचार मनात घेऊन करूया नव्या वर्षाला सुरूवात.. गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा."

