With the world celebrating Valentine's Day, the season of love is again here. Celebrity couples have dedicated special posts to their partners to mark the special day. However, plans seem to be different for Sumona Chakravarti. The actress, who is known for playing different characters in the Kapil Sharma Show, has revealed what she wishes to have on this Valentine's Day, and no, it is not a partner.

Sumona Chakravarti doesn't need a Valentine

Revealing her desires for this Valentine's Day, Sumona Chakravarti shared a short clip. The video opens up with her picture in the background, and a few texts pop up. It mentions 'I don't need a Valentine I NEED - 10 MILLION DOLLARS & FAST METABOLISM.'

With a basic caption that reads, "Happy Valentine’s Day," the actress used Ranvijay Singh's entry melody from the Animal film.

Have a look at her post:

Fans react

After Sumona posted the hilarious clip on social media hands had varied reactions. While many comment funny replies, some feel sad about being single on this day. One of the comments reads, "I need a valentine with 10million (laughter emojis)" A user reacts, "@sumonachakravarti single log humare jaise aisi hi batian karte hai" (Those who are single people talk like us).

Look at some comments:

About Sumona Chakravarti

When it comes to the work in the acting industry, it wouldn't be wrong to mention Sumona Chakravarti as one of the most versatile actresses. The characters she has portrayed in several shows are quite different from each other, thereby showing her range of acting skills. Be it the Hindi films or television shows, Sumona has proved her grace.

She appeared in Kasamh Se, which had Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai as the lead couple. It was through Bade Achhe Lagte Hain that the actress garnered recognition. However, her popularity skyrocketed after she was seen portraying Kapil Sharma's wife in the show Comedy Nights with Kapil. Sumona is a key personality on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Her journey in films includes her presence in Barfi!, Kick, and more. The actress has also done travel shows.

