PICS: Sumona Chakravarti opens up on resuming Kathak after 25 Years; says ‘Age can never be a deterrent’

Sumona Chakravarti's rise to stardom in the entertainment industry can be attributed to her role on The Kapil Sharma Show. Her comedic persona and witty dialogue delivery have garnered her a dedicated fan following. Through her active presence on social media, Sumona consistently keeps her fans updated on her life. In her latest update, the actress shared a picture of a pair of ghungroos along with a heartfelt note.

Return to kathak roots

Sharing her love for Kathak, Sumona took to Instagram and wrote, “Something that I began during my childhood days in Lucknow. After our relocation to Bbay, I never really pursued it. I was too busy trying to fit in & settle down first in school then college then career… Waqt hi nahi mila. After almost 25 yrs if not more, I decided to re-start Kathak all over again in Dec 2023. From scratch. Back to basics. Today after almost 2.5 months, my teacher Milli Miss made me wear my ghungroo. It is one of the most beautiful sounds ever. It is never too late to start or re-start anything that you want to do. Age can never be a deterrent. Of course, my heel hurts, I soak my feet it in warm water at night after my class.”

Further, she wrote, “But it feels so fulfilling. No hustle. No competition. No judgments. Just doing what you love. Only this time I intend to pursue this forever. What is it that you decided to start or re-start in your life? Any hobby? Activity? Habit? Could be anything at all ….”

Heartfelt comments

As soon as this picture was uploaded, fans and friends flooded the comment section with their amazing, heartfelt comments and praises for the actress. Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote, “This is one of the best feelings.” A user wrote, "Such a genuine feeling this post brought to me. Hope you continue to pursue whatever your inner child wants to."

About Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti stands out as a remarkably versatile actress with years of experience. Her ability to embody diverse characters across various shows proves her wide range of acting skills. Whether in Hindi films or television series, Sumona consistently demonstrates her grace and talent. She made notable appearances in shows like Kasamh Se, alongside Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai, and gained significant recognition through Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

However, it was her role as Kapil Sharma's wife on Comedy Nights with Kapil that catapulted her into widespread popularity. Sumona remains a central figure on The Kapil Sharma Show, captivating audiences with her charm and wit. In addition to her television ventures, Sumona has also stepped into films, appearing in notable productions like Barfi! and Kick.

Her versatility extends beyond scripted performances, as she has also showcased her hosting skills in travel shows. For more updates on Sumona Chakravarti and her endeavors, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

