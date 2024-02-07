Bigg Boss 17 may have ended, but the excitement surrounding the show is still going strong. The show's TOP 5 finalists are basking in their newfound fame and the love they're receiving from the viewers. While a few have chosen to keep a low profile, others are out there enjoying the party scene.

Last night, Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, hosted a grand party for his friends from the show and the industry. Kumar's Udaariyaan co-stars and good friends Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also attended his bash.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta steal the limelight at Abhishek Kumar's party

The Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta also attended Abhishek Kumar's grand party last night. The duo turned heads as they arrived at the party, twining in their black outfits. The duo walked hand-in-hand which was surely an aww moment for all the #Priyankit fans. The duo also posed together for the shutterbugs.

Have a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's glimpses from the party-

Priyanka and Ankit's bond with Abhishek

Abhishek Kumar played Ankit Gupta's younger brother in Udaariyaan and as they shot for their show, the onscreen bond transformed in real life too. It was Ankit who helped Abhishek to bag Bigg Boss 17 and was constantly supporting him throughout the show. Also, Priyanka came out in support of Abhishek when he was going through a tough time in the show.

During the media interactions, Ankit revealed that Abhishek is like his family and he would always support him and is happy for his success.

Other attendees at Abhishek Kumar's party

Abhishek Kumar's party was a rocking affair, to say the least. The celebration was attended by Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and other contestants from the show including Rinku Dhawan, Soniya Bansal, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, and Ayesha Khan among others.

Best friend Munawar Faruqui's reunion with Abhishek Kumar was one of the highlights of the night. The duo shared a warm hug the moment they met and also danced together.

Abhishek Kumar's journey in Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar caught everyone's attention as soon as he stepped into the Bigg Boss 17 house. People frequently criticized him for his aggressive behavior. Nevertheless, he made significant improvements after receiving a strict warning from Bigg Boss. In the initial two weeks, he seemed to have a good rapport with his former flame Isha Malviya. However, everything changed when Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, joined the house.

Isha-Samarth and Abhishek were always at odds, constantly fighting with each other. They made numerous accusations and exposed each other's secrets. Abhishek received overwhelming support when he broke a rule and confronted Samarth Jurel. Despite being evicted by captain Ankita Lokhande, he was later brought back by host Salman Khan and the other contestants. Khan informed everyone in the house that Kumar was pushed to his limits and anyone would have reacted the same way he did.

The TOP 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17

The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 were Arun Mashettey (fourth runner-up), Ankita Lokhande (third runner-up), Mannara Chopra (second runner-up), Abhishek Kumar (first runner-up) and the winner, Munawar Faruqui.

