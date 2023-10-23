Indian Idol 14: Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani's show gets top 15 contestants; check out list

Indian Idol has etched an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment landscape, solidifying its position as one of the nation's most popular and iconic singing reality shows. Since its inception, the prestigious singing reality show has managed to keep the viewers engaged with some mesmerizing performances put forward by the talented contestants. The show has served as a launchpad for fresh voices and aspiring singers who want to make it big in the music industry.

Indian Idol 14 will be no less and certainly promises to be ‘music ka sabse bada tyohaar.’ The audition rounds witnessed an array of contestants mesmerizing the judges with their impeccable singing skills and now, in the Theatre Round, the show has found its Top 15 contestants. Putting their best foot forward, the selected Top 15 contestants have certainly impressed one and all with their melodious voices.

Here are the top 15 contestants of Indian Idol Season 14:

Maithili Shome

Subhadeep Das Chowdhury

Anjana Padhmanabhan

Utkarsh Wankhede

Ananya Pal

Dipan Mitra

Menuka Poudel

Mahima Bhattacharjee

Piyush Panwar

Surender Kumar

Vaibhav Gupta

Muskan Srivastava

Adya Mishra

Gayathry Rajiv

Obom Tangu

As the nation gets introduced to these remarkable talents, the competition is set to reach new heights on Indian Idol Season 14. With National Award winner Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood’s King of Melody Kumar Sanu and Ace Composer/ Singer and Performer Vishal Dadlani offering their guidance and expertise to the contestants in their journey ahead, the audience can expect a musical extravaganza filled with soul-stirring performances.

Hussain Kuwajerwala talks about the top 15 contestants

Talking about the contestants, Indian Idol host Hussian Kuwajerwala shares, "I am delighted for the Top 15 Contestants; each and every one of them deserves to be there. The talent will undoubtedly perform for the masses and leave their mark on history. On the skill front, everyone is quite enthusiastic and confident about their singing, and the top 15 are all my favourites. I hope they outshine their talents and leave a lasting impression on the viewers."

Indian Idol Season 14, premiered on October 14 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

