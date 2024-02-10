Indian Idol is a singing reality show that has captured the hearts of the Indian audience with its talented contestants and impressive performances. The ongoing season is receiving a lot of love and support. Excitingly, the upcoming episodes will be made even more special with the presence of renowned singer Sukhwinder Singh, who will be joining the judges' panel to add his charm to the show.

Sukhwinder Singh's unexpected move on Indian Idol 14

According to the new promo released by Sony TV on its official social media handle, Indian Idol 14 will see Sukhwinder Singh as the guest judge. He will join the panel alongside Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, and Shreya Ghoshal.

Giving a glimpse of the forthcoming episodes of the show, Sony TV released a promo that shows Sukhwinder Singh picking up a contestant's shoes. The clip opens up with a voiceover saying, "Shaagird toh kayi baar apne guru ke pair chhute hain magar legendary singer Sukhwinder ne apne fan ke joote kyun uthaye?" (Disciples often touch their guru's feet, but why did legendary singer Sukhwinder lift his fan's shoes?).

Seeing the singer doing so, Vishal Dadlani seems surprised. Shreya Ghoshal also lands an unusual reaction. The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Kyu uthaye legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh ne Vaibhav ke joote? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #IndianIdol Suron ke Sultan Sukhwinder, kal raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par" (Why did legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh pick up Vaibhav's shoes? Watch to know).

Watch the promo here:

About Indian Idol 14

The current season has Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu joining in as judges, thereby replacing Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. It started airing on October 7, 2023 and has Hussain Kuwajerwala as its host. Apart from celebrating Sukhwinder Singh's journey in the music industry, the singing reality show has witnessed several celebrities gracing the show.

From Sanjay Dutt to Mohnish Bahl, various prominent personalities have appeared as guests. A few days back, Indian Idol 14 was graced by the presence of Bollywood veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, adding to the excitement of the show. The contestants also had a fun time when Hrithik Roshan arrived on the show to promote his film Fighter.

