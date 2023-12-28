Is Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka going off air? Here's what Kushal Tandon has to say

Barsatein- Mausam Pyar Ka is one of the new television shows that premiered this year, renowned for its captivating storyline and the mesmerizing onscreen chemistry between Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. Additionally, the show's intriguing plot twists have played a significant role in attracting viewers.

Recently, there have been rumors suggesting that the show will be concluding and going off the air in the near future. Let's hear Kushal Tandon's perspective on this matter...

Kushal Tandon reacts to Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka running off-air claims

For the last couple of days, certain speculations related to the Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi starrer wrapping itself up are doing rounds on the internet. Besides this, reports also suggested that a new Sony TV show titled Mehndi Wala Ghar will be replacing Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Meanwhile, Kushal reacted to such claims and shared his side of the story on Instagram story. The actor said, "To all the baseless speculation for Barsatien and me, this is from the horses mouth... check your facts before posting on ur news forums, jus for some random clicks and likes."

Look at his story here:

For the uninitiated, a few media portals reported that Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka is likely to go off-air because Kushal Tandon is going on vacation. Hence, the actor himself declined these rumors and asked not to share such stories without checking the facts.

On the other hand, he took a break from his hectic schedule and went on a trip to Kashmir. Kushal treated his fans to a visual feast of his holiday escapade while enjoying his time amidst the snow-covered landscapes. As of now, he is currently staying at a luxurious resort and spa nestled amidst the beautiful landscapes of Kashmir. Besides this, Tandon shared a video of himself riding an ATV on the winding mountain roads.

About Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. While the former plays Reyansh Lamba, the actress portrays the character of Aradhana Sahni. It started airing on July 10, 2023, on Sony TV.

