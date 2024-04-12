Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Shivangi Joshi, Reem Shaikh, and more joyously celebrate Eid; WATCH

Jannat Zubair threw a star-studded Eid party which was attended by Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Reem Shaikh and others. They gorged on Eid delicacies and enjoyed the festival together.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on Apr 12, 2024 | 01:04 PM IST | 3.6K
Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi
Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia and Shivangi Joshi (PC: Rajiv's Instagram)

Eid is a festival of togetherness and feeling grateful for your blessings. After the month of Ramzaan, wherein the Muslims across the world observe fasts, they celebrate Eid as a reward. Several celebrities also observed fasts and celebrated Eid as the holy month culminated. Jannat Zubair also threw an Eid party for her close friends from the industry and celebrated the festival with family and friends.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Jannat Zubair's Eid party

Jannat Zubair arranged an Eid party and celebrated at home. The party had many known faces from the industry like Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Roshni Walia, and Vishal Jethwa among others in attendance. Everyone opted for beautiful traditional dresses and enjoyed the night full of delicacies, fun, and music. Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rajiv Adatia took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the party. He also thanked Jannat for the wonderful Eid party.

Related Stories

YRKKH fame Shehzada Dhami meets Niti Taylor; fans wish for their collaboration
tv
YRKKH fame Shehzada Dhami meets Niti Taylor; fans wish for their collaboration
Here's how Shivangi Joshi wished co-star Kushal Tandon on his birthday
tv
Here's how Shivangi Joshi wished co-star Kushal Tandon on his birthday

Sharing a picture with his friends from the party, Adatia wrote, "Us! Thank you @jannatzubair29 for a lovely Eid Party!! Loved it! You can pay me later for the entertainment! @mr_faisu_07 @shivangijoshi18

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's post from Jannat Zubair's Eid party:


Rajiv Adatia tried Indian chat at Jannat Zubair's party

Jannat's party had a chat corner with panipuri being served and Rajiv Adatia tried his hand at the same for the first time. Unaware of how it is eaten, Rajiv suffered a massive fail on his first attempt to eat pani-puri as he took a bite from it. Later, Jannat told her that a pani-puri needs to be eaten one at a time.

Check out the video of Rajiv Adatia trying out panipuri here:


Jannat Zubair's Eid preparations

A few days before Eid, Jannat had yet another get-together with friends for the preparations for Eid. The Tu Aashiqui actress was seen applying henna on her hands while she also helped Reem Shaikh put a henna design on her hand. 

Ashnoor Kaur and Shivangi Joshi who attended the party also shared their pictures on social media.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Jannat Zubair with her friends at Eid Party

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh start preparations for Eid; BFFs do THIS sweet gesture for each other

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...

Credits: Rajiv Adatia/ Shivangi Joshi/ Ashnoor Kaur's Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles