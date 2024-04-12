Eid is a festival of togetherness and feeling grateful for your blessings. After the month of Ramzaan, wherein the Muslims across the world observe fasts, they celebrate Eid as a reward. Several celebrities also observed fasts and celebrated Eid as the holy month culminated. Jannat Zubair also threw an Eid party for her close friends from the industry and celebrated the festival with family and friends.

Jannat Zubair's Eid party

Jannat Zubair arranged an Eid party and celebrated at home. The party had many known faces from the industry like Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Roshni Walia, and Vishal Jethwa among others in attendance. Everyone opted for beautiful traditional dresses and enjoyed the night full of delicacies, fun, and music. Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rajiv Adatia took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the party. He also thanked Jannat for the wonderful Eid party.

Sharing a picture with his friends from the party, Adatia wrote, "Us! Thank you @jannatzubair29 for a lovely Eid Party!! Loved it! You can pay me later for the entertainment! @mr_faisu_07 @shivangijoshi18

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's post from Jannat Zubair's Eid party:

Rajiv Adatia tried Indian chat at Jannat Zubair's party

Jannat's party had a chat corner with panipuri being served and Rajiv Adatia tried his hand at the same for the first time. Unaware of how it is eaten, Rajiv suffered a massive fail on his first attempt to eat pani-puri as he took a bite from it. Later, Jannat told her that a pani-puri needs to be eaten one at a time.

Check out the video of Rajiv Adatia trying out panipuri here:

Jannat Zubair's Eid preparations

A few days before Eid, Jannat had yet another get-together with friends for the preparations for Eid. The Tu Aashiqui actress was seen applying henna on her hands while she also helped Reem Shaikh put a henna design on her hand.

Ashnoor Kaur and Shivangi Joshi who attended the party also shared their pictures on social media.

Take a look at their pictures here:

