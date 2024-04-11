The upcoming season of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is creating a buzz currently for the final list of the contestants. Now, a report by Telly Chakkar has confirmed that Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh has been approached by the makers of the show with an offer to join as a contestant.

Sagar Parekh’s reaction to joining as a contestant

As per the report, Sagar Parekh has been approached by the makers of Rohit Shetty’s adrenaline-boosting show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to join as a contestant. Acknowledging the news, a close source in the report has revealed that the actor has not yet signed the dotted lines. Hence, as per the report, Parekh’s confirmation on the same is pending.

Earlier, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 reportedly reached out to Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ayesha Singh, Samarth Jureal and Abhishek Kumar. Unfortunately, only Abhishek Kumar has accepted the offer of the show after denying it several times due to his health issue.

For the unversed, earlier in Bigg Boss 17, Kumar revealed he is claustrophobic as he prefers to take stairs rather than lifts. Munawar on the other hand has denied the offer due to his shoulder injury and passport issues.

Meanwhile, KKK14 will broadcast after the conclusion of Suneil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit’s dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4.

More about Sagar Parek

Sagar Parek attained wider recognition after replacing Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa. Therefore, Sagar is now essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi’s biggest fictional show. Later he exited the show, which made his passionate viewers lose interest in the show.

The actor is rumored to be making a comeback in the show. However, he recently attended Rajan Shahi’s Iftar party along with the other cast members of Anupamaa, including Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi, Gaurav Khanna, and many others.

Parekh also entered the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant.

Speaking of his previous work, he has been a part of many television series including Crime Patrol.

