Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been away from the television world after her stint in the show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

The actress is spending quality time with her family and recently made a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Shivangi Joshi visits the Vishwanath Temple

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi Joshi shared glimpses from her spiritual trip. Her Instagram post is captioned, “Har Har Mahadev.” In these photos, the actress looks gorgeous in a mustard yellow kurta with cotton floral chemical lace white pants.

She completed her look with flat sandals and a sandalwood tilak on her forehead. The actress visited Kashi with her mother and brother. Shivangi has been on a few spiritual trips from Orissa’s Jaganath Puri temple to Kashi’s Vishwanath temple.

Fan reactions

As soon as Shivangi posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed joy. One user wrote, "May Babaji bless you with all that you ask for... a pure and positive human like you deserves every happiness today, tomorrow and forever." Inquiring about her upcoming project, another user commented, "Can't wait for your upcoming project to give us some hint shivi."

About Shivangi Joshi’s professional life

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame by playing the lead role of Naira in Rajan Shahi's TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her association with the show lasted for six years, during which she impressed audiences with her exceptional acting talent. Paired opposite Mohsin Khan, their on-screen chemistry as 'KaiRa' became a fan favorite, garnering immense love on social media platforms.

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi started working on other projects. She appeared in Balika Vadhu 2 before stepping into the world of reality television with her debut on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In the digital world, Shivangi starred in the romantic drama series Jab We Matched. She then made a cameo appearance in Ekta Kapoor's production, Bekaboo.

In her latest project, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi mesmerized audiences with her role as Aradhana Sahni opposite Kushal Tandon's Reyansh Lamba. This fresh pairing captivated viewers, garnering immense love for their on-screen chemistry. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show premiered on July 3, 2023, and concluded in February.

