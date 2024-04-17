Earlier today, Kushal Tondon’s tweet on X created a buzz in the town as he finally responded to a fan’s bizarre request, confirming that he will be fulfilling it soon. Kushal Tondon’s swift response shows his affection and respect towards his fans.

A bizarre request from Kushal Tandon's fans

Recently, Kushal Tandon has won the hearts of his fans after responding to one fan’s bizarre request on X, formerly Twitter. The fan had urged Kushal to do a shirtless photoshoot, meanwhile, the actor accepted the request and claimed to fulfill it in July.

In the request note, the fan wrote, “Day 6 if humbly requesting @kushaltondon2803 to do a Shirtless Photoshoot.” Further fan emphasized by writing, “Pls karlo yaar Kushal bestiee pleaseee (Please do it).” The desperation to see Kushal shirtless is quite visible as he was requesting, “You can block me idc but pls karlo yaar Photoshoot (You can bock me if you want to I don’t care but please do a shirtless photoshoot)/”

The Bigg Boss 7 contestant finally responded to the request writing, “July 100 percent getting ready.”

More about Kushal Tondon

Kushal started his career with modeling and later switched to acting. He made his debut with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and later featured in Beyhadh alongside Jeniffer Winget, thereafter in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Shivangi Joshi.

Apart from this, he appeared in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5 with his partner Elena Boeva, and he later participated in Bigg Boss 7 as well where he had a relationship with Gauahar Khan. Later, the couple was seen in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s music video Zaroori Tha.