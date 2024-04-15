Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Shivangi Joshi shared a beautiful video of herself on a romantic song. Her co-actor and rumored boyfriend dropped a cute reaction to the post.

Being linked up with the co-actor is common in the entertainment industry. If the viewers like the onscreen and offscreen chemistry of their favorite actors, they often ship them to be together in reel as well as in real life. Well, a few times, the couples do get into a relationship, and other times, the link-up rumors fade away after a short span. Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are also often linked, and reports suggest that the duo is dating.

Amidst all the conjecture, Kushal Tandon dropped a cute reaction to Shivangi Joshi's recent reel, grabbing all the attention. Read on to know more.

Shivangi Joshi's beautiful reel in red saree

Shivangi Joshi took to her social media to share a beautifully shot video of herself, stunning in a red saree, with her beauty and charming smile drawing people's attention. However, what also grabbed our attention was the comment posted by Kushal Tandon minutes after Joshi uploaded the video. Tandon posted a red heart in the comments section, leaving fans yet another chance to ship the beautiful couple. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sharing her video on Badshah and Arjit Singh's Soulmate, Shivangi Joshi wrote, "हो सवाल कोई भी, तू जवाब लगे, बचपन की कहानी, तू कोई ख़्वाब लगे, तेरा दिल जो दुखाए, उसे पाप लगे, प्यारा इतना तू मुझे पंजाब लगे.

Check out Shivangi Joshi's reel and Kushal Tandon's reply to the same:

Advertisement

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon played the lead couple in Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. They played the characters of Aradhana and Reyansh, who used to work in a media firm. The initial story of the show was about Aradhna falling for Reyansh despite noticing the red flags.

After hurting Aradhna and humiliating her in front of the entire office, Reyansh decided to rectify his mistake and win back his lady love.

Speculations of Kushal and Shivangi dating in real life

Speculations of Kushal and Shivangi's apparent relationship came to light when the former shared a picture with Joshi from his trip. After posting the picture on the Instagram story, he deleted it after some time; however, their fans had taken the screenshots by then, which gave rise to the speculation of them being a real-life couple.

Kushal Tandon's sweet gesture for Shivangi Joshi

Recently, Aradhna Sharma, who was part of the show, revealed how Kushal managed to fulfill Joshi's wish on the sets of Barsaatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Sharma revealed that Joshi wanted to have pani-puri, and Kushal arranged for a pani-puri vendor on the show's sets. Along with Joshi, other actors in the show also relished the yummy chaat on the show's sets.

More about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi

Kushal Tandon rose to fame with his performance in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. In the show, there was a sequence when Kushal's onscreen character Virat Vadhera got his hair shaved to accompany his girlfriend Maanvi's (Nia Sharma) cancer treatment. Tandon took the risk of getting his real hair shaved and received accolades for the character. There was no looking back for the actor after the show.

Shivangi Joshi is known for her stint on TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu, Bekaboo, and Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, among others.



ALSO READ: Did you know Kushal Tandon once fulfilled Shivangi Joshi's special wish on Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka sets?