Slaying and how! Shivangi Joshi sets the internet on fire and in awe of her whenever she drops a new post. Her gorgeous look, impeccable sartorial choices, and down-to-earth behavior easily melt the hearts of the audience. The actress has maintained an active social media presence and keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

Shivangi Joshi's PICS in elegant off-white ethnic outfit:

A few hours back, Shivangi Joshi dropped a series of gorgeous pictures on her social media handle and left fans stunned! Styled in a stunning off-white embellished lehenga, the actress looks breathtaking here as she poses for the snaps. Talking about the attire, the actress donned a plain simple blouse and sported it with an off-white lightly embellished skirt.

However, what adds the charm to this outfit, is the cape-style jacket that Shivangi wore on her plain blouse. The hand-embroidered floral embellished jacket elevates the entire look and makes it the best choice for any big occasion. Here, we also see the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame posing along with her mother and brother. In the caption of this post, Shivangi added a white heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's post here-

As soon as these pictures were uploaded, fans quickly showered praises on the actress.

For the unversed, Shivangi Joshi was recently spotted at Producer Rajan Shahi's Iftaar Party. The actress arrived and was seen interacting with Karan Mehra and Rupali Ganguly at the celebration.

On Television, Shivangi last appeared in a show titled Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka and was cast opposite Kushal Tandon. This fresh pairing left fans mesmerized and the viewers showered immense love on their on-screen chemistry. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show premiered on 3 July 2023 Shivangi playing the role of Aradhana Sahni and Kushal playing the role of Reyansh Lamba. Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka went off air in February.

More about Shivangi Joshi's previous shows:

Shivangi Joshi shot to fame after playing the lead role in the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played Naira and starred opposite Mohsin Khan, who essayed the role of Kartik.

She was associated with the show for six years and impressed the audience with her remarkable acting skills. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and more. She was also featured in a web show called Jab We Matched.

