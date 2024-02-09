Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Performer of the week Shoaib Ibrahim thanks choreographers and makeup artists; WATCH

Recently, the actor Shoaib Ibrahim posted a behind-the-scenes video of his dance performance of the week on his social media. He expressed his gratitude on his Instagram account to all the individuals who contributed their hard work to make it happen. In the video, the Sasural Simar Ka actor can be seen dancing to the rhythm of Shah Rukh Khan's song Jaadu Teri Nazar.

About Shoaib’s Performer Of The Week performance

Shoaib Ibrahim, a participant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, has recently posted a behind-the-scenes video showcasing his preparation for a promising performance on the song Jaadu Teri Nazar. In the video, he acknowledges the efforts of everyone involved in making the performance a success. The episode was made even more special with the presence of actress Juhi Chawla as a guest.

The Koi Laut Ke Aya Hai actor scored a perfect thirty for his performance. Shoaib penned down an appreciation post where he thanked his choreographers, Anuradha Iyengar, Ajinkya Kalokhe, and Tushar Kherade for putting their energies into this performance. However, he also thanked the prosthetics team while calling them the backbone of the performance. Therefore, he gives his look credit to Vishal Chaurasiya and Dr. Amod Doshi.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Throwback to the initial stage of the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Shoaib Ibrahim was both nervous and excited before his first performance. “Whatever rehearsals we did so far, today is the exam day. I don’t know how it is going to happen. I am nervous. No matter how much you practice, you do get nervous when you perform on stage,” he said. The Ajooni actor shared that he is worried that he’ll forget the steps while dancing in one go and it is different from the rehearsals where they dance in the cuts.

So far, Shoaib Ibrahim has amazed the audience and the judges panel with his extraordinary performances which adds his name to the deserving candidate’s category.

Reminiscing Naach Baliye Days

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim along with his better-half Dipika Kakar participated in Nach Baliye season 8. It was a couple dance show where celebrity couples try their luck. Earlier in an interview, Shoaib Ibrahim mentioned that Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 is a different platform than Nach Baliye and he is going to participate alone. Ajooni actor recalls that it's been a while since he participated in Nach Baliye, it’s almost six years and he has lost touch with dancing.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 has a decent TRP and a massive fan following. This season is judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

