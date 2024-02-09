Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on TV industry challenges; says ‘Talent isn't just about a show success or failure’

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who played the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, is poised to make a comeback to the channel with Rabb Se Hai Dua as the series undergoes a generation leap. He will portray the character Subhaan in the series. While enthusiastic about the new opportunity, Dheeraj acknowledges the limited options for television actors.

He expresses his eagerness to explore opportunities in movies and take on compelling projects. He said, “I don’t want to sit at home waiting for opportunities that may or may not materialize. I am what I am because of TV, and I won’t quit it merely for the sake of exploring a different medium.”

The actor feels that television actors are often seen as replaceable nowadays. He shared, “After my last two shows ended quickly, negotiations started concerning different aspects, including my pay. It's regrettable. Talent shouldn't be assessed solely on the success or failure of a show.”

Dhoopar added, “I'm open to negotiating my fee if the character is interesting. However, if I'm solely doing something for financial gain, and I'm getting paid for it, why not?"

Discussing the pressure on lead actors, he expressed that actors like himself are frequently cast with the assumption that their fan base will automatically result in high viewership for the show. Although he can attract the initial audience, he emphasizes that it's the quality of the story that ultimately keeps the show going. He questions, "Why should an actor bear the sole blame for a show's failure?"

Sharing his key learning so far, Dhoopar conveyed that in his journey, he has learned that the show is everything – as long as it exists, it is everything, and when it doesn't, there is nothing. Securing shows consecutively is not an easy task, he added.

The actor wants to explore more in the OTT space. He mentions, "The second season of Tatlubaaz is in the works, and I'm in talks for another OTT project. I'm also meeting people from the film industry. I believe it will happen when the time is right. Until then, I'm grateful for what I've achieved and not stressing about not landing a film yet."

