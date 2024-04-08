Jhanak’s fame Hiba Nawab reminisces about her childhood memories of Ramadan; ‘Didn't even know how to read namaz’

Hiba Nawab’s interesting revelations from her childhood memories of Ramadan and how she has been juggling between shooting and fasting ahead of Eid will surely give her fans a sneak peek into her life. The actress is prominently recognized for her work in Tere Sheher Mein, where she played the role of Amaya Thakur.

Hiba Nawab reminisces her childhood memories of Ramadan

Ahead of Eid, Hiba Nawab was approached by ETimes TV to have a quick discussion on how she is keeping up with her work and fasting at the same time. Elaborating further, the actress throws light on her childhood memories of Ramadan, recalling, “I was quite young, 7-8 years old; usually young kids don't keep roza, but I was so fascinated. I decided that I wanna do it.” Explaining it further, she mentioned, “Especially for Muslims, we celebrate the first Roza. It is a big celebration, but my family couldn't prepare because I suddenly decided not to eat after sehri.”

Furthermore, Jhanak’s actress disclosed that she didn’t even know how to read Nama; therefore, her mother and aunts helped her learn it. Moreover, a Muslim must offer namaz to get their Roza fulfilled. Giving us insights from her family’s Iftar celebration, she recollects the memories of when her family used to organize a small Iftar celebration. She used to look forward to her maternal relatives.

Highlighting her preferences in food, the 27-year-old actress confirms her love for Bareilly’s dessert, Khajla, which she used to have in her Sehri. For starters, she craves baingan ke pakode (eggplant fritters) and biryani in the main course. Speaking of which, the actress looks forward to her mother’s handmade food every time she keeps Roza.

Highlighting her journey of Ramadan during work, Hiba said, “It has been quite a few years since I have been working during Ramzan. I think it is wonderful to keep working and following our religious beliefs simultaneously.”

Further, the actress reminisces about her memories from the lockdown period, where she used to look during Ramadan when she was back at home.

More about Hiba Nawab

Hiba Nawab made her debut as the lead actress in Crazy Stupid Ishq. The actress’s career took a flight from her stint in Tere Sheher Mein, which opened the doors for other ventures such as Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. She is currently playing the role of Raina Bose in Jhanak, opposite Krushal Ahuja.

