The Star Plus show Jhanak is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure complete entertainment to the viewers by introducing interesting twists in the show. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed the major truth of Anirudh and Jhanak's marriage being revealed in front of the family members. Now, the makers have introduced yet another interesting track as they teased the same with a shocking promo.

The new promo of Jhanak

As per the new promo of Jhanak, Arshi and Anirudh's mother along with Bipasha and others behave rudely with Jhanak. They wipe off her sindoor and break the bangles that she was wearing. They also gave her white clothes to wear while Jhanak remained stunned. Furthermore, Shristi announces that Jhanak need not worry as they have chosen a suitable match for him and that's when a man enters the frame with the red bridal outfit, sindoor, and bangles. Jhanak gets shocked seeing the person.

Have a look at the new promo of Jhanak here-

Jhanak and Anirudh's wedding

Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Anirudh had to get married in the past when Jhanak's mother passed away and the villagers were against her. To save her from them, Anirudh got married to her. However, the marriage was just an act to save Jhanak and Anirudh had no intentions of taking responsibility for the marriage as he already had Arshi in his life. Jhanak and Anirudh hid the truth from everyone and never behaved like a husband and wife.

Advertisement

However, they always had a connection. When Anirudh was hospitalized, it was because of Jhanak's prayers and the special puja that she did which improved Anirudh's health.

Anirudh's anger for Jhanak

While Jhanak was thrown out of the house by Anirudh's mother, Tejas accompanied her to the village. Anirudh had come to rescue her but Tejas threatened Jhanak to humiliate him publicly and send him back or he would shoot him with a gun. Concerned about Ani's health, Jhanak lashed out at him and said hurtful things to him. Since then, Ani has been ignoring her.

It will be exciting to see if Anirudh will rescue Jhanak from his mother and Shrishti's evil plans.

ALSO READ: Jhanak's Chandni Sharma on Dolly Sohi's untimely demise: 'She would turn up on sets post chemo sessions'