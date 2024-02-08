TRP Report Week 5: Anupamaa continues to be number one; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Jhanak enter top 5

Every week, BARC shares the TRP report, highlighting the popularity of our favorite shows. It aids creators in adjusting their plots to keep viewers interested. The report for the fifth week of 2024 is out now. Stay tuned to find out the top 5 shows of the week.

Like the previous week, Star Plus maintained its top position in the ratings. The leading channel has been doing well with its exciting storylines, keeping viewers hooked. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continued to bring in strong numbers for the channel.

Here are the top shows that performed well on the TRP charts

Anupamaa

Once again, Anupamaa with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna remains at the top. It has been consistently popular since its inception. The recent storyline about Anuj and Anupamaa's reunion has caught everyone's attention. Anupamaa secured the first spot and received a rating of 2.9. The show maintained its position with interesting twists and turns.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Taking the second spot is the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma. The love triangle involving Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva has become engaging. The wedding sequence of Ishaan and Savi was filled with intriguing twists and turns. The show received a rating of 2.6 this week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami, a love triangle unfolds between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. However, the spotlight is now on the promo teasing Yuvraj's return, capturing everyone's attention. The show is in the third spot and received a rating of 2.4 this week.

Jhanak

The new show Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab, has quickly risen to become one of the top shows. Audiences are loving the intriguing storyline. Jhanak witnessed a significant increase this week, securing a rating of 2.3. The show continues to captivate viewers with its intriguing twists, gaining significant attention.

Imlie

The show Imlie, starring Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao, is making waves with its interesting story twists. The wedding sequence in the show is getting a lot of attention. The show received ratings of 2.1. The end of Bigg Boss 17 has helped the late-night shows gain more TRPs.

