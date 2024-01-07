Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, and other members of Woh Toh Hai Albela cast reunite; Watch

Shaheer Sheikh will soon be making his Bollywood debut with a movie titled Do Patti with Kriti Sanon and Kajol. The actor had recently wrapped up a shoot for the same.

While Sheikh is all set for his big screen debut, he keeps his friends from the TV industry close. Recently, Shaheer reunited with his Woh Toh Hai Albela cast members.

Shaheer Sheikh meets Woh Toh Hai Albela cast

In a fun reel shared by Anuj Sachdeva who played a pivotal role in Woh Toh Hai Albela, Shaheer Sheikh is seen enjoying a fun time with the cast members of the show as they reunited for a fun get-together. In the video, actors Kinshuk Vaidya, Rachi Sharma, Hiba Nawab, and Anuj Sachdeva among others can be spotted.

In the goofy video, Shaheer and others are seen posing and enjoying their time together. While sharing the video, Anuj wrote: "Jab mil baithey kuch albeley!"

Have a look at the reel shared by Anuj Sachdeva

The story of Woh Toh Hai Albela

The story of Woh Toh Hai Albela revolved around three brothers. The eldest brother Chiru was in a relationship with a girl named Sayuri (played by Hiba Nawab). However, after a tragic accident, Chiru dies and Kanha (Shaheer Sheikh) gets married to Sayuri. Kanha's mother is against Sayuri as she blames her for Chiru's death. With time, the marriage that happened because of the circumstances yields love in Sayuri and Kanha and they confess their feelings for each other eventually.

Advertisement

Cast of Woh Toh Hai Albela post wrapping up the show

After wrapping up the successful journey of Woh Toh Hai Albela, Shaheer Sheikh featured in a few music videos and bagged Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon.

Hiba Nawab bagged yet another TV show titled Jhanak wherein she plays the titular role. Krushal Ahuja is the main lead opposite Nawab in the show.

Rachi Sharma who played the character of Rashmi in the show had quit the show as the character turned negative. Post Woh Toh Hai Albela, Rachi bagged the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya opposite Abrar Qazi.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Shaheer Sheikh revealed THIS ‘significant’ role changed ‘his life’