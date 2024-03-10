Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Bhabi and Jhanak fame Dolly Sohi breathed her last on March 8, 2024, followed by a valiant battle with cervical cancer. Dolly's latest work was with the ongoing show Jhanak, wherein she played a prominent character, however, due to her health issues, she had to make an exit from the show. The cast of the show was shell-shocked by the actress' death as she was showing a positive response to the treatment and everybody assumed that she would soon bounce back.

Chandni Sharma, who played Dolly Sohi's onscreen daughter took to social media to share memories with her and recall her last conversation with the late actress.

Chandni Sharma remembers Dolly Sohi

Chandni Sharma who played Dolly's onscreen daughter Arshi in Jhanak took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video, compiling memories with the late actress. She also wrote a heart-touching caption wherein she mentioned her last conversation with Dolly Sohi.

Chandni Sharma wrote, "In our last conversation you said .. tuney mere sath kabhi reel nhi bnayi and i told you .Aap theek hojao , apke ghar aake bnaungi … this reel is for my courageous, fighter , lioness, always kind and warm, ever smiling on screen mom .. Dolly ji. I still can’t process it .. i hope you are at peace, smiling and finally painfree…. I can feel you telling me rn … kamini ab bnayi reel …. I love you and will always do .. rest in peace @dolly_sohi (In our last conversation, you had told me that we never made a reel together and I replied to you that we will soon make it once you get better. I told you that I would come to your place to shoot a reel.)"

Advertisement

Have a look at the Chandni Sharma's Instagram post for Dolly Sohi here-

When Pinkvilla had previously contacted Chandni Sharma, she expressed her feelings on Sohi's demise and stated that she went blank and couldn't process the disheartening news. She also revealed that Sohi was a fighter and would end up on the sets of her show post-chemotherapy sessions. She also mentioned that she had her last conversation with Dolly on February 20, post which, she stopped responding to Sharma's calls and messages.

ALSO READ: Jhanak's Chandni Sharma on Dolly Sohi's untimely demise: 'She would turn up on sets post chemo sessions'