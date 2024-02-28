Its a ton for Jhanak!

The Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak has completed 100 episodes. The show is slowly growing on people, and viewers are loving the new twists in the show. The show's current track revolves around Anirudh being angry with Jhanak and wanting to get rid of her. The truth of Jhanak sneaking into the house as a nurse to take care of Anirudh has been out, and the family members have been blaming her for the same.

While the show is high on drama, the offscreen atmosphere on the sets of Jhanak is quite happy as the show completed 100 episodes. On the occasion, Pinkvilla contacted the lead actress, Hiba Nawab, and asked about the achievement.

Hiba Nawab on Jhanak's 100 episodes and ranking well on TRP charts

Hiba Nawab said, "Today we completed 100 episodes on air, and we have been consistently in the top 5 list on the TRP charts. It feels quite overwhelming and exciting. Whenever you take up a new project, you low-key expect that the show should do well; it should be in the top 5 and eventually number 1, and I also expected the same."

She added, "I hope for the show to reach its goal and I wish someday we top the TRP chart. We are extremely thrilled and happy that we are among the top 5 shows across channels. I'd like to thank my audiences; it is because of them that we are where we are. It feels ah-mazing!"

Have a look at the special video shared by Hiba Nawab as Jhanak completes 100 episodes-

Taking to her Instagram, Hiba Nawab shared some fun moments from the sets of Jhanak and wrote, "Happy 100 to us."

The previous episodes of Jhanak

It was because of Jhanak that Anirudh recovered after a massive accident, and to take care of him, Jhanak disguised as a nurse and stayed in Ani's house. She hid her face underneath a mask and pretended to be a nurse. However, Bipasha saw her face and realized that Jhanak had been staying in the house for so long on the pretext of caring for Anirudh.

During a puja, Bipasha exposed Jhanak and revealed her face to everyone, shocking everyone. Arshi and Anirudh got angry at Jhanak. However, Chhoton revealed to everyone that it was Jhanak who performed a special puja for Anirudh and brought a flower from him, and after she put the same on Ani's forehead, he started to respond to the medications. He revealed that it was because of Jhanak's prayers that Anirudh was alive.

However, Anirudh gets angry with Jhanak and questions her why she would perform a difficult puja for him as they don't have any relationship. Jhanak stood there, shocked.

The upcoming promo of Jhanak

The channel recently released an interesting promo for the show wherein the truth of Jhanak and Anirudh's marriage will be exposed in front of the family. During Anirudh and Arshi's engagement day, Tejas brings a shocker for the entire family by unveiling the truth that Anirudh and Jhanak have been hiding for so many days.

Tejas got hold of Ani and Jhanak's wedding photos and projected them on a big screen amidst Arshi and Anirudh's engagement. While Jhanak and Ani stood in shock, Tejas smirked.

Jhanak also stars actors like Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma, Kajal Pissal, and Patrali Chattopadhyay, among others.

