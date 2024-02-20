Report: Jhanak star Dolly Sohi seeks medical attention for breathing concerns months after cervical cancer diagnosis

Dolly Sohi has decided to bid adieu from the sets of the new show on Star Plus, Jhanak. The show has been getting popular recently because of its amazing storyline. With Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in the lead, Dolly Sohi was playing the role of Srishti Mukherjee. The 48-years-old actress has sought medical attention months after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Dolly Sohi’s recent health concern

Dolly Sohi was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year. The actress is currently admitted in the hospital. Dolly has taken a break from the show Jhanak to concentrate on her treatment. Recently, she needed sudden medical attention after complaining about her breathing issues.

Earlier today, the actress shared a post requesting her Instagram family for their prayers as she needs it the most. The post says, “Prayer the world’s greatest wireless connection. Works like a miracle. So please, I need your prayers.”

Reaction from fellow co stars of Dolly Sohi

Dolly Sohi has been going through a rough patch in her life. Fighting cancer isn’t easy but the actress is constantly trying to keep her will-power strong. In her recent post where the actress has been seeking everyone’s prayers, her well-wishers, friends and fans cared to reply to her and requested her to keep her mind strong.

Here are a few of the comments that showed how much people love Dolly Sohi. Dolly’s co-actress Kajal Pisal also showed her love and support as she wrote, “Love and Light U r strong women.” Kajal has previously worked in Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Saath Nibhaana Sathiya and many more.

Love received by all the friends and dear ones

Battling cancer is very difficult and Dolly Soni has been receiving love and support from all her friends and dear ones in this difficult time. The Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Ashna Kishore beautifully replied to Dolly’s post, “Always in my prayers stay strong !! Love you.“ The Parineetii actress Khushi Bhardwaj writes, “Always in our prayers lots of love and power for you.” Moving further, Ramon Singh wrote, “Always in my prayers, “ while Rashmi Gupta wrote “Get well soon.”

Earlier, Dolly Sohi has been a part of television shows like Piya Abhimani, Kalash, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali and many more!