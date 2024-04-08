IPL 2024 is already taking over the people, and cricket fever will prevail for a long time now. While there are a few magical moments that are expected to happen, one of them turns out to be Jasprit Bumrah's ferocious yorker. Yesterday, Mumbai Indians registered their first victory in the IPL 2024 season by defeating Delhi Capitals. Reacting to Bumrah's impressive yorker, Aly Goni took to his social media handle and praised him.

Aly Goni on Jasprit Bumrah's bowling performance

In yesterday's match held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians presented a huge target before the visitors, Delhi Capitals. The former team posted a formidable 234 runs thanks to the powerful performances of the batters. The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai Indians an impressive and stable start. However, DC's bowling spell turned out to be good too.

When Delhi Capitals had to bat, chasing 234 was no less than climbing a mountain. While DC batters did put in a good effort to keep up with the pace, MI bowlers did a great job, as well. Prithvi Shaw, skipper of Delhi Capitals, recorded his first half-century of the 2024 season. However, he was dismissed from the crease due to the menacing yorker thrown by Jasprit Bumrah. The dream delivery went under the bat and MI got rid of the dangerous batter.

Praising Bumrah's yorker delivery, Aly Goni updated his Instagram story and wrote, "WHAT A YORKER." Not only this, the Bigg Boss 14 fame expressed delight over Mumbai Indians' first win in the 2024 season. Sharing a snapshot in which MI's ex-captain Rohit Sharma and its current skipper Hardik Pandya are seen patting each other, Aly wrote, "FINALLY (blue heart emoji)."

Look at Aly Goni's story here:

Aly Goni is an ardent fan of cricket and loves watching it. A few days back, he even shared a heartfelt post as a tribute to Indian cricketer and amazing wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

About IPL 2024

IPL 2024 started on March 22. In the opening match, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangaluru faced off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As of now, the points table has Rajasthan Royals at the top.

