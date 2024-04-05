Jhanak has been getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show has captivated the hearts of the viewers and is one of the TOP 3 TV shows across the channel. The current track of the show revolves around Shrishti, Bipasha, and Anirudh's mother wanting Jhanak to leave their house and thus have planned to get her married to someone else.

They roped in an elderly person for Jhanak, and despite Anirudh's disapproval, Jhanak nodded to marry the old man. A shocking twist will occur in the upcoming episodes.

Jhanak learns the truth behind her to-be groom

Taking the major decision of her life, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) agrees to marry an old man to move out of Anirudh's life so that he can marry Arshi. However, Srishti, Bipasha, and Ani's mother had planned a shocker for Jhanak. Jhanak finds out that Tejas is sitting at the groom's place instead of the old man she met, hiding his face. This irks Jhanak, and she exposes Tejas to the family.

Take a look at the recent promo of Jhanak:

Furthermore, as per the promo, Jhanak is flabbergasted by everyone who conspires against her and plans to get married to someone like Tejas. She takes a firm stand for herself and announces that she doesn't need any support in her life and that she is sufficient to take care of herself all her life.

Anirudh, Arshi, Bipasha, Shrishti, and others stood there, shocked seeing Jhanak's angry avatar.

The previous track of Jhanak

Amidst Arshi and Anirudh's engagement, it was revealed that Anirudh married Jhanak to safeguard her from society. After learning the truth, Arshi and her mother, along with others, decide that the best way to handle the situation is to get Jhanak married to another guy who can take her responsibility.

Will Anirudh stop Jhanak from leaving the house? Will he realize his mistake? Only time will reveal.

