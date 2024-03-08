Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi's sudden demise: Kamya Shalabh Dang, Paras Kalnawat and other TV celebs express shock and grief

In a tragic turn of events, television actress Dolly Sohi and her sister Amandeep Sohi have both passed away. Amandeep lost her battle with jaundice last night, while Dolly succumbed to cervical cancer a few hours later. The sudden loss of the two sisters has left the entertainment industry in mourning.

Dolly, aged 47, was diagnosed with cervical cancer approximately six months ago and had been undergoing treatment for the illness. Unfortunately, she passed away around 4 a.m. at Apollo Hospital. Her brother, Manpreet, shared with PTI that her health had deteriorated, leading to her admission to the hospital the previous night. The cervical cancer had spread to her lungs, ultimately resulting in her untimely demise.

Dolly Sohi is well-known for her roles in shows like Bhabhi and Kalash. She made a comeback with Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Khoob Ladi Mardaani...Jhansi Ki Rani. Dolly also appeared in Jhanak, Parineetii, and Sindoor Ki Keemat. TV actors took to their social media handles to express their grief and condolences to the family.

Kamya Shalabh Dang on Dolly Sohi’s demise

After the news of Dolly Sohi’s death was confirmed by her daughter Nayaab, social media flooded with mourning posts. The famous actress of the television industry Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter handle and extended her condolences on the demise of the actress Dolly Sohi. She posted a picture of her and wrote, “May you Rest Peacefully #DollySohi."



Paras Kalnawat on Dolly Sohi’s demise

Dolly Sohi appeared in the Star Plus show Meri Durga alongside Paras Kalnawat and Srishti Jain in the lead roles. Paras Kalnawat, particularly fond of Dolly, shared pictures from the set. Paras is currently in complete shock upon hearing the news of the actress' passing. He took to Instagram and extended his condolences on the demise of the actress. He posted a picture of him with Dolly Sohi and captioned, “Shocked and Numb! Dolly Jii.”

Hiba Nawab on Dolly Sohi’s sudden demise

Jhanak actress Hiba Nawab, known for her portrayal of Amaya Mathur Gupta in Tere Sheher Mein and shows like Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and others took it to Instagram and expressed grief on the demise of co-actor Dolly Sohi and wrote, “Rest in peace Dolly Ji!”

Chandni Sharma on Dolly Sohi’s death

Chandni Sharma, who played the character of Arshi, Dolly's onscreen daughter in Jhanak expressed shock and grief at Dolly Sohi’s death. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Rest in peace Aman ji and Dolly ji, I love you.”

Kajal Pisal on Dolly Sohi’s demise

Actress Kajal Pisal, who worked with Dolly in the TV show Jhanak took to Instagram and extended her condolences on the demise of the actress Dolly Sohi. She wrote, “Rest in Peace.” The actress posted one more Instagram story and wrote a heartfelt note, “I am at loss of words but I always want to remember you as someone who was beautiful, vivacious, Full of life and always smiling. May you rest in peace hottie (That’s how we greeted each other). You’ll be missed dearly. Love light.”

Krushal Ahuja on Dolly Sohi’s demise

Krushal Ahuja, who plays the male lead Aniruddha in Jhanak TV show, has reacted to the sudden demise of his co-star Dolly Sohi. Krushal took to Instagram and captioned, “Rest in peace Dolly ji. Om Shanti.”

Sunny Sachdeva on Dolly Sohi’s demise

Sunny Sachdeva, known for his role in the TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, has recently become part of the Sherdil Shergill cast. The actor took it to Instagram and wrote, “You will be missed Dolly ji RIP.”

Nidhi Uttam on Dolly Sohi’s demise

Nidhi Uttam, known for playing the character of Nandini in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Extremely saddened by this news. Your bond was so strong that you left together. Rest in peace Aman di and Dolly di. Om Shanti! May god give the strength to your families to fight this difficult time.”

About Dolly Sohi

Dolly Sohi gained recognition for her roles in various television shows, including Bhabhi and Kalash. She made a notable comeback to the screen with Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Khoob Ladi Mardaani...Jhansi Ki Rani. In addition to these, Dolly also showcased her talent in Jhanak, Parineetii, and Sindoor Ki Keemat. On the personal front, Dolly Sohi was previously married to Avneet Dhanowa, a Canada-based NRI. However, their relationship encountered challenges following the actress's journey into motherhood. Dolly is now a proud mother to her daughter, Amelie. Meanwhile, Amandeep Sohi gained recognition for her role in Badtameez Dil.

