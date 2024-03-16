Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya and Adiraj’s relationship further falls apart; Will they reunite?

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is gearing up for an exciting turn of events post a leap of 9 months. Kavya has already entered the Pradhan household against Adiraj and his family's wishes. Now, she is all set to prove her innocence after getting accused of Omi’s murder. The show is winning praises for its storyline and the crackling chemistry between the leads.

Kavya gets upset with Adiraj’s behaviour

The latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV depicts the growing differences and distance between Kavya and Adiraj. Though Kavya has forcefully entered Adiraj’s place, she is continuously getting insulted by Adiraj. The teaser begins with Adiraj picking his pillow and going to another spot to sleep as he does not want to share his bed with Kavya.

Adiraj’s action hurts Kavya. The two then get bothered by recalling some bitter flashbacks. Kavya thinks about the time when Adiraj handed over the divorce papers to her and told her about his aim of sending her to jail. On the other hand, Adiraj remembers Omi’s death and how Kavya once told him that he would realize the pain of losing a dear someone only when he will go through that situation.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kya #AdYa ke beech yeh badhti dooriyaan kabhi mit payengi? (Will the distance between #AdYa vanish ever?).”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Kavya regains consciousness from a coma and makes an entry into her in-laws' house, leaving everyone shocked. She performs her own grah pravesh against their wishes. Kavya vows to reclaim Adiraj’s love and to remove the guilt regarding Omi’s murder. Though Kavya tries to get closer to Adiraj, he ignores his feelings and tries to get over them. Adiraj also throws water on his side of the bed to further show his disinterest in their relationship.

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles. It follows the struggles of a woman IAS officer in her personal and professional life. The show airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

