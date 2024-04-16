Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is turning out to be quite interesting. The show which opened to strong word of mouth is doing consistently well in terms of having an intriguing storyline.

While the previous track of the show focused on Kavya trying to find the real culprit behind Adiraj’s brother Omi’s murder and collecting evidence to prove her innocence in the case, the upcoming plot will depict Kavya in a conflicting situation as Adiraj gets entangled in sexual harassment case.

Kavya to stand by truth in Adiraj’s case

The fresh promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV showcases Kavya being surrounded by a mob of reporters. They grill her over Adiraj’s sexual harassment case and ask Kavya to share her stance on the same. She faces several pinching questions. When a journalist inquires Kavya whether she will support her husband or the girl in the controversial case, she turns back and replies that she will stand by the truth.

The caption of the promo reads, "Adi par lage iss aarop ka saamna kaise karegi Kavya? (How will Kavya face this accusation put on Adiraj?)"

Here’s the latest teaser of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of the show, viewers witnessed Kavya trying to find proof against Bunty mama. However, before she could get anything, Badi amma and Bunty mama remove all the evidence. After much effort, Kavya gets her hands on the proof.

She receives a call from Sanjeev who informs her that Adiraj is on his way and she should leave the place immediately, otherwise Adiraj will suspect her of tampering with the evidence. She tells Sanjeev that she will only click a picture of the proof to show it to Adiraj. As Kavya takes photo of it, Adiraj arrives there.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma as protagonists. The narrative of the show revolves around the struggles of a woman IAS officer in her personal and professional lives. The show garnered immense response from the TV buffs on social media due to the charming chemistry between the lead pair.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

