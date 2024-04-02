Sumbul Touqeer, a very talented actress earned immense fame at an early age and continues to impress fans with her acting chops. From a child actor to bagging the lead role, Sumbul has indeed come a long way in the industry. Recently, she sat down for a hearty chat with Pinkvilla where she made interesting revelations and shared tidbits about her professional and personal lives.

Sumbul Touqeer on the last person she blocked

We asked Sumbul Touqeer several interesting questions. One such question was who was the last person she blocked and why. However, the Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon shared that she finds it very immature to block someone. And that’s why there’s no blocked contact. In her words, “Actually wo mujhe thoda immature lagte hian kisiko block karna. I think jo haters hain, unme se kisiko block kar diya hoga and for obvious reasons of course, jab pani sar ke upar chala jata hain. But ayese kisi janne wale ko I find it immature.”

“(I find it very immature to block someone. I think I have blocked someone among the haters. When things get out of hand… But otherwise I find it very immature to block someone I know).”

Watch Sumbul Touqeer's full interview here:

Sumbul Touqeer’s journey

The Bigg Boss 16 fame became a household name essaying the role of Imlie in StarPlus's Imlie. She was seen alongside Fahmaan Khan and the two shared a great bond that continued off the camera. Last year, she was seen in Bigg Boss 16 as the youngest contestant and there has been no looking back for the actress since then. She was inside the house for more than 90 days and was part of the Mandli group.

She starred in numerous music videos. Currently, she is busy essaying the lead role in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, portraying IAS officer Kavya Bansal alongside Mishkat Varma. The show is popular among the viewers for Sumbul's strong character.

Besides television, she made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with a small role in Ayushman Khurrana’s Article 15.

