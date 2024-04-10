Sumbul Touqeer’s father takes legal action against online trolls; Says, ‘Cases registered, notice is on its way’

Actress Sumbul Touqeer's father has registered a case against online trolls who post defamatory posts against him and his family. He shared the update in a recent tweet.

By Shaibalina Choudhury
Updated on Apr 10, 2024  |  12:51 PM IST |  3.7K
Sumbul Touqeer with her father and sister
Sumbul Touqeer's father takes legal action against online trolls (PC: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram)

Sumbul Touqeer who carved a place in the entertainment industry with her acting talent, is currently busy essaying the role of Kavya in the popular television serial Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The actress, known for her outspoken personality, often grabbed the limelight for shutting down trolls. While she doesn't let these things affect her, sometimes things get out of hand. Now, it has come to light that her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, has taken legal action against trolls who defamed her and her family.

Sumbul Touqeer’s father takes legal action against trolls

Yesterday, Sumbul Touqeer’s father took to social media to share that he has taken legal action against the trolls who shared defamatory posts about him and his family. With the tweet, he also attached photocopies of the case. His tweet reads, “Any/ all the defamatory posts published or circulated against myself and our family will be dealt with strictly and in accordance with the law. Cases are registered, and notice is on its way. Truth always prevails with patience & belief.”

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer talks about Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer on her idea of love: 'You just accept them somehow'

Check out Sumbul Touqeer’s father’s tweet here:


Sumbul's father appeared in a few episodes of Bigg Boss 16 to support his daughter. He has always remained silent about the trolling and the digs that fans of Sumbul often take at him. 

In one interview, Fahmaan Khan hinted that it was Sumbul’s father’s excessive interference that caused them to drift apart. Before Sumbul entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, the Imlie co-stars were best friends and were always spotted together at most events.

After Fahmaan’s interview, fans posted mean comments about the actress’ father. To bring the situation under control, Fahmaan tweeted, “Please, guys, no hate to anyone. The only reason I did that interview is to tell you guys that nobody was at fault. The situation was wrong, and worse were the interpretations. Please stop writing things that can hurt someone's sentiments. And watch the IV to be at peace.”

Talking about Sumbul's professional front, she is currently seen essaying the role of an IPS officer opposite Mishkat Verma in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

ALSO READ: Sibling Day EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani on younger brother Niranjan: 'He is a bigger mischief maker'

About The Author
Shaibalina Choudhury

With a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has always been interested in writing and telling

...

Credits: Twitter
Latest Articles