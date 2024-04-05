Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya tries to catch the real culprit as he steals proof of his misdeeds

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is creating a lot of buzz with its intriguing storyline. The current track of the show focuses on Kavya trying to find the real culprit behind Adiraj’s brother Omi’s murder and proving her innocence in the case. As per the latest promo, Kavya almost gets proof in her favor. However, an unknown person steals the same. Kavya goes on to chase him.

Kavya is determined to prove herself innocent

The fresh promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV begins with Kavya looking at the evidence with her team at a digital studio. As she begins to see it, a mysterious man cuts off the electricity. He goes on to take away the hard disk which contains all proofs. On spotting him, Kavya runs after him to catch him.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kya Kavya asli kaatil ko saboot mitane se rok payegi? (Will Kavya be able to stop the real murderer from erasing proof?)”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the recent episode of the show, viewers witnessed some light-hearted moments between Kavya and Adiraj amidst the tense plot. Kavya, who is living forcefully at Adiraj’s place, found a new tactic to tease. She locked Adiraj’s room from inside and restricted him from entering his own room. When Adiraj threatened her with breaking the door, she made him realize that a violent case could impact his budding political career. Kavya’s actions made Adiraj believe that she didn’t want him to get an MLA ticket. He got pissed off with her constant interference in his life.

Advertisement

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features talented actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma as protagonists. It has a compelling narrative that revolves around the struggles of a woman IAS officer in her personal and professional lives. The show garnered tremendous response from the TV buffs on social media due to the crackling chemistry between the lead pair.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya teases Adiraj by throwing his stuff out of his own room