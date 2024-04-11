Eid-ul-fitra Mubarak!

After observing fasts for 30 days, Muslims across the world celebrate the festival of Eid. The celebration is followed by a month full of detox. Extra care is taken regarding being kind to others, doing charity, praying to Almighty, and more. And after a month of following a blissful path, they get rewarded by the celebration of Eid which brings joy to every household. From wearing new clothes to receiving Eidi (gifts from others) and relishing delicious delicacies, the festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Sumbul Touqeer who plays the lead role in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, and asked her about her Eid plans, ideal Eid, and much more. Read on to know her responses.

Sumbul Touqeer on why this Eid is special to her

"This Eid is extra special because my TV show, Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is doing well. That's the professional front; on the personal front, my family is happy and healthy. Also, more and more people are joining me, there are additions to the lovely fandom that I have," the actress said.

Take a look at a reel of Sumbul Touqeer with Mishkat Verma:

Sumbul Touqeer on her ideal Eid Celebration

Sumbul Touqeer said, "My ideal Eid celebration is spending time with family, and eating yummy food like sevaiya and sheer korma. It would also include praying and being kind to others."

One Eid ritual that Sumbul performs without fail?

"One thing that I always do on Eid, without fail is wake up early in the morning to pray. I love doing that as it feels quite positive and serene."

Sumbul Touqeer on the best part about Eid?

The Imlie actress said, "For me, the best part about Eid is being with family and feeling happy together. It feels extremely good and positive on EID. Spending the beautiful festival with family, friends, and close ones adds more charm to it."

Sumbul Touqeer on Eidi that she wants from fans

She said, "From my fans, I would like love and support for me and my show, and in return, I promise to make them proud."

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very happy Eid!

