Eid Mubarak!

After a month full of fasting called Ramzaan, Muslims across the world reward themselves with the celebration of Eid. They prepare delicious food, wear new clothes, and celebrate the festival with near and dear ones as they share warm hugs, saying 'Eid Mubarak' to each other. Sumbul Touqeer, who plays the titular role in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, also celebrated the festival with zeal and excitement. The actress threw a house party for her close friends from the industry and many of them attended.

Sumbul Touqeer's Eid party

Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon's Sumbul Touqeer, had a fun Eid celebration with his close friends and family members from the industry attending her warm house party. People from almost all the projects that Sumbul featured in attended the quiet celebration, which proves that the talented actress knows how to make bonds and nurture them over the years.

Sumbul took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Eid party and wrote using celebratory emojis, "Ps- aur photos nahi hain mere paas."

Take a look at Sumbul Touqeer's Eid party post:

Sumbul Touqeer's party's guest list

Sumbul's first big break was the Star Plus show Imlie. The cast from the show is extremely close to her, and they made a point to attend Sumbul's Eid party. Mayuri Deshmukh, who played Malini in Imlie, Gaurav Mukesh, and Ritu Chaudhary attended the function. Chandresh Singh was a part of Imlie as well as Kavya. The actor was also present, along with Mishkat Verma and Varun Kasturia.

Vishal Jethwa, who worked with Touqeer in a mythological show, was also present at the party, while Bigg Boss 16's rival Archana Gautam attended the bash as well. It seems like Big Boss 16's rivals Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer have buried the hatchet and have become good friends, and the pictures are proof!

