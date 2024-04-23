Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is constantly intriguing the viewers with its gripping twists and turns in the plot. The show which gained popularity due to the scorching chemistry between the leading duo- Sumbul Touqeer aka Kavya and Mishkat Varma aka Adiraj, is gearing up for another turn of events.

As per the current track, Kavya and Adiraj’s marriage is going through a rough patch. However, they will now keep all their differences aside and will ignite the screen with an electrifying dance performance.

Kavya and Adiraj get romantic

The new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV gives a glimpse of the undeniable intimacy blossoming between Kavya and Adiraj at a party. The two are seen dressed up in black outfits as they showcase their captivating dance talent, speaking volumes of their love.

The caption of the promo reads, “#AdYa ka pyaar bhara moment! (#Adya’s love-filled moment).”

Here’s the latest teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

Netizens react to Kavya and Adiraj’s dance sequence

One user wrote, “Their chemistry history biology peaked here!” Another stated, “The dance between the two of them looks very hot.” A third one appreciated the actors and penned, “Chemistry is sizzling. These two know how to set the screen on fire.” “Sumbul and Mishkat deserve one romcom web series,” suggested a user.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’s present storyline

In the previous episodes of the show, viewers witnessed Badi Amma spiking Adiraj’s drink. When Kavya asks Adiraj to make the much-awaited announcement, he goes on to reveal that Alka is getting remarried and the guy is Anurag. Kavya is shocked at Adiraj’s decision.

Amidst all the drama, Kavya and Adiraj never fail to give some cute moments to their admirers. The pair were recently seen getting cozy during a water fight. As Adiraj splashed water on Kavya, she went on to shock him by retaliating in the same way. The scene between the duo took a romantic turn when Adiraj grabbed and pulled Kavya towards him while trying to stop her.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles. The show revolves around the struggles of a female IAS officer in her personal and professional lives. It airs every Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

