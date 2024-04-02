EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer reveals last celebrity she stalked on social media

Sumbul Touqeer, known for her role as Imlie, gained recognition in the industry at a young age and continues to captivate fans with her acting talent. From her stint during her time on Bigg Boss 16 to her current role in the TV series Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the actress has come a long way.

Who did Sumbul last stalk?

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sumbul was asked about the last person she stalked on social media. The Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress said that it would be Mishkat Varma, her co-actor in the current show. She said, “It would be Mishkat, I think because humne ek…pta nahi mai kyu stalk kar rahi thi par last Mishkat hi ho sakta hai.”

Sumbul and Mishkat: Onscreen chemistry and off-screen bond

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma currently star in the popular series Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Audiences adore their onscreen chemistry, and the duo shares a strong off-screen connection as well. They frequently enjoy themselves during their breaks together, indulging in playful banter and creating entertaining videos. Sumbul and Mishkat give out major friendship goals, leaving fans impressed and inspired.

She gained widespread recognition following her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 16. In addition to her television endeavors, she was featured in Anubhav Sinha's movie Article 15, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

About Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon follows the journey of a determined and ambitious IAS officer dedicated to serving the nation and assisting the common people. Kavya, driven by her aspiration to become an IAS officer, emerges as a resilient female character unafraid of making tough decisions and overcoming challenges. Adding depth to the storyline, the series introduces Anuj Sullere, who plays a significant role as Kavya's fiancé. Shubham and Kavya once dreamed of becoming IAS officers, but unforeseen obstacles compelled them to face a crossroads. The show intricately explores the complexities of their relationship, the range of emotions they experience, and their pursuit of professional and personal goals. Mishkat portrays the character of Adhiraj, another aspiring IAS officer, who serves as a support for Kavya in her quest to fulfill her aspirations.

