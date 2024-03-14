Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya makes a shocking entry into the Pradhan house

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has earned a huge fanbase. The storyline as well as the chemistry between the leads is winning the hearts of the viewers. The show has recently taken a leap of 9 months, post which Kavya has regained consciousness from a coma. In the coming episodes, she will enter the Pradhan house. Kavya vows to reclaim Adiraj’s love and to prove her innocence regarding Omi’s murder.

Kavya’s move shocks everyone

As per the latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV, Kavya is seen making an entry into her in-laws place, leaving everyone shocked. Adiraj looks at her as she asks them to welcome her. After seeing Kavya fully recovered, Adiraj will hand over the divorce papers to her. However, Kavya will defy the same and will also be performing her own grah pravesh.

The caption of the promo reads, “Aa gayi hai Kavya vapas apne ghar! Kaise karega Pradhan parivaar uska swagat? (Kavya has returned to her home! How will the Pradhan family welcome her?).”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Kavya rescues Omi and they both end up in a car with faulty brakes. Omi tells Kavya to jump out, but she refuses. He then pushes her out of the car, which plunges into a ravine with him inside. The Pradhan family accuses Kavya of Omi's murder. She falls into a coma after the accident. After a time jump, Adiraj is revealed to be a politician who regularly visits Kavya in the hospital. He gently touches Kavya's head and asks about her progress. The nurse informs him that Kavya has not shown any signs of waking up. Eventually, Kavya wakes up from the coma and decides to fight for herself.

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles. It follows the struggles of a woman IAS officer. The show airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

