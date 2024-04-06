Sumbul Touqeer channels her inner Naagin; poses for PICS inside metro leaving fans in splits

Sumbul Touqueer earlier today shared a string of pictures posing as Naagin in the Mumbai metro. Her goofy pictures not only grabbed the viewers' attention but also received amusing reactions from them. Sumbul has garnered immense fame at a very early age and has also won hearts through her captivating acting skills.

Sumbul channels her inner Naagin in metro

What happens when you leave a Naagin alone in the metro? The answer to this was given by Sumbul Touqeer, who earlier today dropped a string of pictures posing like a Naagin inside the Mumbai metro. In the caption of the post Sumbul gave a pro tip writing, “Pro tip: never leave a nagin in a metro,”

The Imlie actress’s pictures were so adorable that in just a few hours they went viral on Instagram leaving the fans in stitches. Soon the comment section of the post filled up with the hilarious reactions from the fans.

As per a comment by one of the fans, they speculated that she going to star in the next installment of the Naagin series writing, “Naagin 7 ki heroine mil gai finally (Finally we got our heroine for Naagin 7).” Another one writes, “Mumbai mein Itta traffic hai ki Nagin ko bhi Metro lena padta ha (Even the Naagin had to take metro because of Mumbai’s traffic) Cuttest Nagin.” Moving to the next comment, a fan appreciated her cuteness, “Itni cute nagin (Such a cute Naagin).” And this one poured in all the love for the actress, “Sumbul, You've My Heart Sweets.” The next one was too hilarious to handle, as the fans wrote, “Everyone is scared of the snake so everyone ran away from the metro. Sumbul Touqeer,” whereas the next one wrote about her captivating looks, “What about other means of transport? Beautiful naagin on loose anywhere will be a great distraction don't u think.”

More about Sumbul Touqeer

The actress is popularly known for her stint in Bigg Boss 16 and her titular character in the show titled Imlie. The 20-year-old actress made her debut in the Bollywood movie Article 15 where she essayed the role of Amali. Previously she has also worked as a child actor in the industry. She currently stars in the daily soap, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon opposite Mishkat Varma.

