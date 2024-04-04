Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya teases Adiraj by throwing his stuff out of his own room

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is making waves with its gripping storyline. In addition to the plot, the show is receiving high praise for the fantastic chemistry between the lead couple. Viewers can expect to see some heartwarming moments between Kavya and Adiraj in the upcoming episodes. It's obvious from the recent episodes that Kavya, who is living in Adiraj's house under duress, likes to tease him. And now, she will have a new tactic to bother her partner.

Kavya and Adiraj’s little fights

The latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV begins with Adiraj coming to his room only to find it locked from inside. He spots some of his stuff lying outside the room. Adiraj gets irritated after seeing all this. His frustration elevates when he knocks on the door but Kavya, who is relaxing inside the room, refuses to open it.

She states, “Tumhari nazrein kamzor ho gayi hain? Bahar board nahi dikh raha hai Do Not Disturb? Tumhari photo lagake rakhi hai humne specially (Is your eyesight weak? Can’t you see the Do Not Disturb board outside. I put your photo especially below it).”

Furthermore, Kavya pokes fun at Adiraj and says that he was planning to throw her out of the house along with Badi Amma, but now he will stay outside. Adiraj becomes furious and warns Kavya about breaking the door. She reminds him that it could lead to a case of violence, which wouldn't look good for someone running for MLA. Adiraj refrains from doing anything that could jeopardize his political standing.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kab tak chalegi #AdYa ke beech ye nok-jhok? (Till when will #AdYa keep on having little fights?).”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features talented actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma as protagonists. It has a compelling narrative that revolves around the struggles of a woman IAS officer in her personal and professional lives.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

