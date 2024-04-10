Sumbul Touqeer finds a connection between Brooklyn 99 and Friends; can you guess?

Actress Sumbul Touqeer shared a glimpse of her watching the popular sitcom, FRIENDS today. Sharing the snap, she mentioned a connection of the show she found with Brooklyn 99.

By Shaibalina Choudhury
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  03:34 PM IST |  492
Sumbul Touqeer
Sumbul Touqeer shares a connection between Friends and Brooklyn 99 (PC: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram)

Popular television actrress Sumbul Touqeer had an interesting journey in television. Starting as a child actress, Sumbul Touqeer has carved a place for herself in the industry as one of the most reliable actresses. Currently busy essaying the lead role in Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Touqeer often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. Today, sharing a glimpse of watching the popular sitcom, Friends, Suumbul pointed out an interesting connection of the show with Brooklyn 99. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Sumbul Touqeer points out a connection between Friends and Brooklyn 99

This morning, Sumbul Touqeer uploaded a video of a clip of Friends where the popular character Phoebe is seen conversing with a man. Uploading the clip, she wrote, "The pontiac bandit and phoebe (Laughter emoji) #brooklyn99 #friends"

Related Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer regrets losing THIS Netflix film due to her impulsive nat
tv
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer regrets losing THIS Netflix film due to her impulsive nat
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer talks about Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon
tv
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sumbul Touqeer talks about Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Check out the screenshot of Sumbul Touqeer's story here:

Sumbul Touqeer's Insta post

To share some context, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant shared the Friends clip from the episode, The One With Princess Consuela. In the episode, Phoebe Buffay (played by Lisa Kudrow) goes to an agency to change her name after marrying Mike. She tells the clerk that she needs to change her name. Here, the unnamed clerk was Craig Robinson. It was one of his first onscreen roles.

Later, Craig Robinson essayed the role of Pontiac Bandit in another popular sitcom, Brooklyn 99. Doug Judy aka the Pontiac Bandit was a notorious thief and con artist in one of the episodes of the sitcom. He was the arch-nemesis of Jake Peralta (essayed by Andy Samberg). The character appears many times throughout the series in all seasons.

Brooklyn 99 and Friends are popular sitcoms. While Friends was released a long time ago, Brooklyn 99 is a comparatively recent one. The shows feature quirky characters and revolve around humor.

Talking about Sumbul's professional front, she is currently seen essaying the role of an IPS officer opposite Mishkat Verma in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The actress rose to fame after playing the lead role of Imlie. Besides television serials, she was also seen in a brief role in Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15.

ALSO READ: Sumbul Touqeer’s father takes legal action against online trolls; Says, ‘Cases registered, notice is on its way’

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shaibalina Choudhury

With a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has always been interested in writing and telling

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles