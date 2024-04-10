Popular television actrress Sumbul Touqeer had an interesting journey in television. Starting as a child actress, Sumbul Touqeer has carved a place for herself in the industry as one of the most reliable actresses. Currently busy essaying the lead role in Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Touqeer often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. Today, sharing a glimpse of watching the popular sitcom, Friends, Suumbul pointed out an interesting connection of the show with Brooklyn 99. Read on to know what we are talking about.

This morning, Sumbul Touqeer uploaded a video of a clip of Friends where the popular character Phoebe is seen conversing with a man. Uploading the clip, she wrote, "The pontiac bandit and phoebe (Laughter emoji) #brooklyn99 #friends"

Check out the screenshot of Sumbul Touqeer's story here:

To share some context, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant shared the Friends clip from the episode, The One With Princess Consuela. In the episode, Phoebe Buffay (played by Lisa Kudrow) goes to an agency to change her name after marrying Mike. She tells the clerk that she needs to change her name. Here, the unnamed clerk was Craig Robinson. It was one of his first onscreen roles.

Later, Craig Robinson essayed the role of Pontiac Bandit in another popular sitcom, Brooklyn 99. Doug Judy aka the Pontiac Bandit was a notorious thief and con artist in one of the episodes of the sitcom. He was the arch-nemesis of Jake Peralta (essayed by Andy Samberg). The character appears many times throughout the series in all seasons.

Brooklyn 99 and Friends are popular sitcoms. While Friends was released a long time ago, Brooklyn 99 is a comparatively recent one. The shows feature quirky characters and revolve around humor.

Talking about Sumbul's professional front, she is currently seen essaying the role of an IPS officer opposite Mishkat Verma in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The actress rose to fame after playing the lead role of Imlie. Besides television serials, she was also seen in a brief role in Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15.

